Tim McGraw Can’t Get Enough Of Faith Hill’s Southern Cooking

Turns out the crooner has a soft spot for Coca-Cola cake!

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep
Published on August 24, 2023
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw
Photo:

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

At 56 years old, Tim McGraw is arguably in the best shape of his life. That’s no easy feat given his Mississippi-born wife’s knack for Southern cooking. 

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, the crooner discussed everything from his marriage to fellow country star Faith Hill to his “cheat day” cravings, and how the two go hand-in-hand. 

“Ah, Southern Food,” the Louisiana native replied when asked about his go-to cheat meals. “I mean, my wife’s Southern cooking! She’ll cook anything, but my cheat meal is usually peas, cornbread, collared greens, pork chops, fries, gravy, Coca-Cola cake...”

And then there’s McGraw’s true guilty pleasure: Cocoa Puffs.

“I love Cocoa Puffs,” he admitted. “My wife can tell when I get up in the middle of the night because I leave a trail of Cocoa Puffs all over ’cause I overfill my bowl.”

McGraw and Hill will celebrate 27 years of marriage in October. The country superstars met for the first time in 1994 at a gig in Nashville. Two years later, they were married. Three daughters, countless hits, and eight Grammys later, they’re still going strong. 

"I don’t know if there’s a key. We always say we’re 27 years coming up, it’s like 96 in show business," McGraw joked during an earlier interview with ET Canada. "It’s almost like dog years."

McGraw’s new album, Standing Room Only, drops tomorrow.

