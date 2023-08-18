Tim McGraw On The Commitment That Keeps His Marriage To Faith Hill Strong

“We wouldn’t just walk out the door when problems arose.”

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on August 18, 2023
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw
Photo:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

With nearly three decades of marriage under their belts, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill know a thing or two about maintaining a lasting relationship… even if they can’t quite put a finger on what it is that makes them work. 

"I don’t know if there’s a key. We always say we’re 27 years coming up, it’s like 96 in show business," McGraw joked during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada. "It’s almost like dog years."

The crooner turned serious as he went on to recall the firm promise he and Hill made to each other at the start of their relationship.

"We just made a commitment early on, when we first decided we were getting married and having kids, that we wouldn’t just walk out the door when problems arose," McGraw explained.

The “Live Like You Were Dying” singer and Hill met for the first time in 1994 at a gig in Nashville. Two years later, they were married. Three daughters, countless hits, and eight Grammys later, they’re still going strong. 

McGraw credits much of their success to honesty. He told Entertainment Tonight Canada that his family of five isn’t afraid to be "brutally honest" with each other.

"Faith and I were going to raise our girls to be strong, independent and fierce and have their own minds and have their own opinions," he said. "And sometimes I go, ‘Dang, do we want them to be that independent and strong?’ But yeah, we’re so proud of them."

