Tim McGraw Helps Florida Dad Fighting Stage 4 Cancer Make Dream Come True For His Young Daughters

When Mike Hugo was diagnosed with stage 4 Glioblastoma—an aggressive form of brain cancer—in April 2022, the 37-year-old father of two young girls began coming up with ways he could remain in his family's life even after death.

Hugo has been writing letters to leave his daughters (ages 6 and 7) for milestones and birthdays, but he told WPBF that what he especially wants is to dance with them on their wedding days.

"One of my dreams is to be with my little girls for their wedding and be there dancing with them, but statistically, it's going to be tough," Hugo explained in a video plea shared on social media last month. "I'm going to fight hard to get there, but one of my dreams, or goals, is to do a duet with 'My Little Girl' with Tim McGraw."

He said he hoped to record the duet with McGraw so that a video of them singing together could one day be played at his daughters' weddings.

"If I'm there, it would be awesome because it's a beautiful song," Hugo continued. "And if I'm not there, then at least I can be part of that wonderful day that I hope happens and hope comes."

The video quickly went viral, and ultimately, made its way to McGraw.

Hugo told Good Morning America that it wasn’t long before McGraw's agents reached out to him about scheduling a trip to Nashville.

In late February, Hugo, his wife, and their two daughters, along with Hugo's mom, met McGraw at the Grand Ole Opry.

"We went to the Grand Ole Opry and I put a tuxedo on and I danced with my girls in the circle," Hugo told GMA, adding that McGraw “rolled out the red carpet” for his family. "It was just incredible. Just an amazing experience, and so thankful that we were able to make it happen."

And of course, the trip included time to record a special duet of “My Little Girl.”

“[Thanks] to everyone who shared Mike Hugo’s video on social media and tagged me in the comments,” McGraw wrote on Instagram. “So glad we were able to actually get together in person, meet this amazing family, and make it happen! Mike is saving the videos for his daughters’ future weddings... what a special thing to be a part of.”

McGraw, who shares three daughters with wife Faith HiIl, lost his own father, baseball star Tug McGraw, to glioblastoma in 2003. His Grammy-winning song, "Live Like You Were Dying," is dedicated to his late father.

"He just couldn't have been more gracious with his time and energy," Hugo told GMA of McGraw. "He still took the time to sing with somebody [who] can't carry a tune in a bucket."

