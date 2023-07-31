Tim McGraw’s Daughters Have No Interest In Collaborating On A Song With Him

"I'm the worst singer in the family."

July 31, 2023
The fact that their dad is one of country music’s biggest names doesn’t seem to impress Tim McGraw’s kids.

In a recent interview with ET, the crooner shared that he dreams about collaborating on a song with his three daughters, but they’re simply not interested. 

McGraw and his wife, fellow country star Faith Hill, share three daughters: Gracie, 26; Maggie, 24; and Audrey, 21. 

"They're the life of the party every time they're around. They just inspire us in so many ways," McGraw explained. "I'd love to do a song with all five of us at some point. I talk about it all the time, and they're like, 'I ain't singing with you, dad.'

"They'll sing with mom. But I'm probably not up to par with the rest of them," he continued. "I'm the worst singer in the family."

McGraw has joked about struggling to keep up with his talented wife before. In a 2020 interview with NBC News, the country music star shared how much signing with Hill improves his own craft.

"I've found that the times that I've spent working with Faith, especially touring with Faith, that my records got sort of exponentially better," the Louisiana-born singer explained. "Because having to sing with her every night, it's like a NASCAR trying to keep up with an Indy car. She's truly, in my opinion, one of the greatest singers that's ever sang a song."

"Then I get that look from her sometimes during the middle of the show with her, you know, 'You're faltering a bit, son, you need to keep up,'" McGraw quipped. "The point is she makes me better."

Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey didn't fall far from the tree. We’re keeping our fingers crossed we don’t have to wait too much longer for a song with the whole family!

