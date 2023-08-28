Becoming Empty Nesters Has Been Like A “Second Honeymoon” For Tim McGraw And Faith Hill

With some help from candles and music, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have finally adjusted to life without their three daughters at home.

"We figured it out,” McGraw said of becoming empty nesters in a recent interview with Apple Music. “The first six months were a little rough when our youngest daughter finally moved out.”

The country couple, who married in 1996, share three daughters: Gracie, 26; Maggie, 25; and Audrey, 21. Audrey was the last to move out of her parents’ Nashville home in 2022. She and oldest sister Gracie live in New York City where they’re both pursuing careers in entertainment. Maggie, who graduated with a masters degree from Stanford in 2021, currently lives in Tennessee.

“The first six months were rough, and it's always rough for a mom, of course,” McGraw continued, “but after about six months, it was like, ‘Turn the music on, light some candles,’ because we got a thing and we were talking, we got married, and I'm not going to do the math, but we had a kid pretty quickly after we got married, and so we didn't really have a lot of time to know each other.”

The crooner went on to reveal that he and Hill had only been dating for “nine months or so” before they tied the knot.

“We got married, had a baby, and now it's like we're kind of on our second honeymoon… but we're enjoying it,” he continued. “Now when the kids come home, it's like, if they're there for five days or so, we're like…Don't you have somewhere to go? Mom and dad need a little candlelight time."

McGraw and Hill will celebrate 27 years of marriage in October.

