Thomas Rhett Doesn’t Like Cranberry Sauce—And He Doesn’t Get Why You Do

Cranberry sauce might be the most polarizing aspect of Thanksgiving celebrations. Whether you’re staunchly pro-canned, pro-homemade, or simply don’t want it anywhere near your plate, everyone seems to have an opinion on the tart, gelatinous side.

This week, Thomas Rhett revealed where he falls on the matter. Suffice it to say, you won’t find him scooping cranberry sauce tomorrow.

“I think my least favorite Thanksgiving dish is like, the cranberry spread,” the country crooner revealed in an interview via his record label. “I’ve never understood that—why that is a part of Thanksgiving tradition. I need to probably go back into the history books to understand why, but that is one item that I skip over every time.”

While Rhett might choose to skip cranberry sauce at Thanksgiving, he’s likely used to its presence. According to Food & Wine, Americans consume five million gallons of it during the holidays each year. And as for those history books, European settlers were preparing the native berries with sugar as far back as the 17th century. By the Civil War, cranberry sauce was such a holiday staple that General Ulysses S. Grant ordered that it be served to soldiers as part of their Thanksgiving meal. Ocean Spray started canning cranberries in the early 1900s, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Love it or hate it, Thomas, cranberry sauce has certainly earned a spot at your table!