14 Things Designers Love To Buy During Amazon Prime Day

With Prime Day 2023 around the corner, most shoppers are expecting big markdowns on items like vacuums, beddings sets, clothing, and tech, but Prime Day can also be an opportunity to score unexpected decor at extremely low prices. Since the best way to think like an interior designer is to shop like one, we took to the professionals to find out which Amazon finds are worth waiting for.

“Prime Day is a great time to shop for some accessories that will give you an instant refresh in your space,” Isabel Ladd of Isabel Ladd Interiors tells Southern Living, adding that her favorite Amazon Prime Day finds include “quick swap-outs of tired lampshades, blankets, and basic hardware” and “fresh, fun, and stylish accessories that add instant pizzazz!”

Discover Amazon deals interior designers buy on Prime Day with these 14 picks from Southern designers.

Homiest Decorative Knitted Throw

Amazon

A throw blanket shouldn’t only be nice to look at; it should be comfy, too. This one is made of 100 percent acrylic and comes in 23 color options and measures 50 by 60 inches, so it’s big enough to get maximum coverage so that your toes don’t get cold.



“With prices this good, you can buy one in every color,” Ladd says. “[It’s easy to always have around for pops of color thrown over the arm of a chair,” Ladd says, adding that the “plushness” of this throw is great for “keeping cozy.”

Zobido Comfy Home Office Task Chair

Amazon

Add a pop of color and some additional texture with this velvet roller chair. According to Ladd, it’s right on trend. “The Scalloped desk chair [comes] in a variety of colors and is so trendy and fun,” Ladd says. “Especially since we see a ‘mermaid’ trend evolving in the home industry. You heard it here first.” Ladd’s favorite? Orange Sombre, shown above.

‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ Coffee Table Book

Amazon

“Prime Day provides a great opportunity to add layers to your space—at a discount!” designer Katie Wolf of the Atlanta-based Wolf Interiors tells Southern Living. First on her must-haves list? Coffee table books! “What better time to stock up on interior design and lifestyle books?” Wolf says. “I recently viewed Karl Lagerfield: A Line of Beauty exhibit at The Met, and was floored!”

Audrey Scheck of Audrey Scheck Design in Austin, TX also agrees that Prime Day is the perfect time to stock up on coffee table books.

“Coffee table books are our most recommended styling item for any room in your home,” Scheck explains. “We use them vertically to add height to a vignette, and we also love to lay them horizontally to be a grounding object for decorative objects.”



‘At Home in the Cotswolds: Secrets of English Country House Style’ Coffee Table Book

Amazon

Another one of Wolf’s favorite coffee table books is At Home in the Cotswolds: Secrets of English Country House Style, which offers up page after page of cozy cottagecore vibes. “This is an incredibly beautiful book and is full of interior inspiration,” Wolf adds.

Melt Candle Company Pillar Candles

Amazon

Wolf recommends adding these Melt Candle Company Pillar Candles for a summer evening cocktail theme the next time you find yourself entertaining. “Buying unscented candles of various sizes (from votives to pillars to tapers) in bulk ensures that you will always be able to set a nice vibe—or survive a power outage from all of those summer storms,” Wolf says. “I prefer the warm glow of an ivory candle.” While Wolf’s favorite hue is the ivory, these candles also come in dark gray, orange, red, turquoise, and white.



Royal Imports Votive

Amazon

Next up, which also works for Wolf’s summer evening cocktail theme, more candles! These small, 1-ounce votives can either burn for 10 or 15 hours, depending on which ones you buy. They also make a great addition to weddings in outdoor spaces, so if you’re planning a big event, you’ll want to snag these while they’re on sale for Prime Day.

Twing 5x7 Acrylic Frames

Amazon

O’Bright LED Pharmacy Floor Lamp

Amazon

“Secondary lighting layers a room, especially in the evening time,” Banks says. “I can't get enough of it. I love turning on all my lamps in the evening [as it] creates a beautiful ambiance.”

Banks refers to this Prime Day find as a “classic brass floor lamp.” Available in antique brass (pictured above), brushed nickel, and matte black, the O’Bright LED Pharmacy Floor Lamp is 55 inches tall, features full range dimming, and has 360-degree swing arms that are adjustable to your preferred height.

“This floor lamp is slender in profile, so get two or three during Prime Day to place them around your living room, family, or other gathering spaces,” Banks adds.

Enerlites Toggle Switch Light Switch Metal Wall Plate

Amazon

Upgrade your light switch plates by switching builder-grade ones for shinier metals that provide sheen and a more expensive look to an otherwise cookie-cutter space.

“Switches, switch plates, and outlets are so overlooked in design but can be such a great opportunity to take the details in your space up a notch,” Banks explains. “I suggest you wait for the sale since you have to buy so many. It adds up!”

Banks adds that her favorite combinations are brass on brass, white switches or outlets with brass plates, black switches or outlets with brass plates, or gray switches or outlets with brass plates, or black on black switches and outlets with matching cover plates.

HPD Extra Wide Room Darkening Curtain

Amazon

Design meets functionality in the form of black-out curtains. Late sleepers appreciate how these panels totally darken a room (even after the sun comes up) and interior designers love the warm, textured vibe they add.

“These are my go-to, budget-friendly curtain panels that look higher end and pleat well when used with drapery rings and pins,” Banks says. “For a standard window, I can use up to two 100-inch panels on both sides of the window so that when they are drawn open, you get a fully pleated, trained look.”

Layering multiple panels is what contributes to that full look you find in hotels, according to Banks.

“Oftentimes, shoppers don’t buy enough drapery to dress their windows and although these are budget-friendly, [it can add up to] a couple hundred dollars per window, so wait for the Prime sale,” Banks adds. “Be sure to measure from the floor to the drapery rod for length. Hang your rod as close to the ceiling as possible and extend your rod to less than 12 inches on either side of the window. I like to go 12 to 24 inches wider than the window.”

Faux Olive Tree

Amazon

Olive trees have exploded in the home decor space, but since not everyone has the right lighting conditions (or the time) to keep a real plant alive, faux alternatives are very popular. “Quality trees are hard to find, and it’s even harder to find one that won’t break the bank,” Scheck reiterates. She recommends the Phimos 7-Feet Tall Artificial Tree, calling it “beautiful,” and adding that it “rivals all of the faux trees we’ve seen from high-end retailers.

Samsung The Frame TV

Amazon

Don’t wait—Prime Day is the prime time for shelling out for a Samsung The Frame TV, both designers Ashley DeLapp and Bethany Adams agree. Ashley DeLapp Interiors is based in Charlotte, North Carolina while Bethany Adams Interiors operates out of Louisville, Kentucky.

“The ultimate way to hide a TV is to disguise it as art!” DeLapp says. “I love that there are multiple frame options [that] suit any decor and the TV easily blends into a gallery wall or looks like art over a fireplace.”

Adams says she recommends this TV to all of her clients and that, historically, the fan-favorite Samsung has always been included in Prime Day sales, so “prices can get as low as designer pricing, so it’s definitely worth taking a look.”

“With the opportunity to select the artwork in your Frame and a choice of literal frames, this TV is a major upgrade over the ugly black box sitting in your living room,” Adams says.

Elehume Asymmetrical Mirror

Amazon

The Elehume Asymmetrical Mirror is a standout option amongst a sea of antique-inspired floor mirrors that you can find just about everywhere right now. This modern option is both funky and natural in its shape, which makes it a fun, conversation-starting focal point.

“I love the organic shape of this mirror,” DeLapp explains. “It’s just a little more interesting than a standard oval and can be used in a foyer or a bathroom.”

Elixir Glassware Modern Wine Glass Set

Amazon

“Prime Day is a great time to snag luxury items for less,” DeLapp says. And one of those items is this four-piece wine glass set that wine drinkers will obsess over since they look much more expensive than they actually are. Ideal for both white and red vino, the square shape is an unexpected twist to an otherwise standard glass. Made of crystal, each glass is hand blown by artisans that not only makes a beautiful addition to any dining set, but also makes the perfect gift.

“I love the sleek lines of these wine glasses,” DeLapp says. “They easily elevate your bar and bonus, they hold a lot of wine!”

