"The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo" Adaptation In The Works At Netflix

Here’s what we know so far about the movie version of the Taylor Jenkins Reid bestseller.

Published on June 30, 2023
The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Movie
Photo:

Netflix; NurPhoto/Getty Images

A film adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling novel, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, is officially underway at Netflix. 

Deadline reports that Leslye Headland is set to direct the movie based on Liz Tigelaar’s screen adaptation, while Jenkins Reid will executive produce alongside Margaret Chernin.

As well as her work on the hit Netflix series Russian Doll, Headland has worked on multiple films, including Bachelorette, About Last Night, and Sleeping with Other People. Tigelaar’s credits include Tiny Beautiful Things, Little Fires Everywhere, and more. 

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo was released in 2017 and has spent 120 weeks on the New York Times Bestseller list. It is centered around an interview between a young journalist and Evelyn Hugo, a fictional Hollywood starlet who removed herself from the spotlight after decades of superstardom. Over the course of the interview, Hugo lifts the curtain on her infamous seven marriages, the scandals that followed her, and the shocking truth about her life and the lives of those around her.

In a 2017 interview with Huffpost, Reid referred to Hugo’s similarities to the late Elizabeth Taylor, who was married eight times, as inevitable. 

“You can’t write about an iconic Hollywood star of the ‘60s without bumping up against Elizabeth Taylor,” she said. “And, obviously, the many marriages is a very striking thing Evelyn and Liz have in common. I tried to craft a realistic portrayal of a deeply glamorous and scandalous woman. And when you do that, you’re bound to hit some of the same beats as the great Elizabeth Taylor.”

Casting has yet to be announced. Stay tuned, y’all!

