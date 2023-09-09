Here's What We're Shopping From The Pioneer Woman's New Fall Clothing Collection

Attention fans of The Pioneer Woman: The brand’s fall clothing collection just dropped at Walmart. You’ll find the bright colors and floral patterns that The Pioneer Woman is known for in new fall styles, including blouses, dresses, jeans, leggings, and accessories. Everything is designed by Ree Drummond, so you can be sure each piece follows her signature look.

From pull-on jeans to loose dresses, there’s a comfortable yet fashionable style for everyone in the collection. If you’re looking for a versatile top, try this flowy V-neck tank that’s just $13. Or for a statement piece, check out this floral, colorblocked sweater. We picked out some more of our favorites for you to shop below, and they’re all under $33.

Faux-Suede Leggings

Walmart

Faux-suede leggings are the ideal combination of coziness and style. This pair has a stretchy, high-rise waist that you can pair with a cropped shirt or a tucked-in top to make your legs look extra long. The pants come in two neutral shades, black and cognac, and the cropped length and skinny fit is great for wearing knee-high boots.

Smocked Sleeve Drop Shoulder Dress

Walmart

The above-the-knee hem and smocked three-quarter sleeves of this dress are just what you need for those slightly warm, slightly chilly fall days. It features a drop shoulder with a placket neckline that can be worn slightly open or buttoned all the way up. The loose silhouette will feel breezy while looking stylish, and you can even add a belt for a different look.

Puff Sleeve Top

Walmart

This square neck blouse has tiered smocked sleeves that hit just above the wrist. You can style the drapey bodice loose over bottoms or tucked into your pants to get two looks in one. Scoop up the 100 percent cotton top in all four colors: cream, denim blue, yellow, and pink.

Pull-On Cuffed Millennium Ankle Pant

Walmart

There’s no need to compromise style for comfort with this pair of ankle pants. While the stretchy bottoms may feel like sweats, they’re dressy enough to be worn to the office with a blouse. They have a high-rise pull-on waist and a cropped length with a cuffed hem. All three of the available shades (black, brown, and denim blue) will go with any color or pattern of shirt.

V-Neck Tank Top

Walmart

Plain tank tops are a necessity for any wardrobe. This V-neck style is made of a textured crepe fabric that’s machine washable. It has wide straps so you can wear a bra underneath without it peaking out, and it comes in black, cream, denim blue, and burgundy. The tank is long enough to tuck into jeans, and the neckline doesn’t come down too low, making it appropriate to wear to work.

Tooled Faux-Leather Medium Tote Bag

Walmart

A roomy tote is a must-have for holding your laptop or for using as a carry-on when traveling. This shoulder bag is made of faux-leather with a monochromatic stamped floral design that makes it stand out from other totes. You can keep all your belongings organized with the interior pockets (one zippered and two open), and you won’t have to worry about items falling out thanks to the magnetic closure.

Pull-On Embroidered Pants

Walmart

These cropped pants come in two autumn-ready hues: cognac and wine. The mid-rise style has an elastic waistband, side pockets, and cuffed hems. Floral embroidery on the hip and leg add a fun and unique touch, and the straight leg style would look great paired with booties or loafers.

Pull-On Embroidered Bootcut Denim

Walmart

The early 2000s are back, and so are their embellished jeans. This bootcut pair comes in black, dark, and medium washes with contrasting embroidery on the back pockets. They’re made of stretchy fabric with a pull-on design, and with the sewn-on fly, no one will realize they’re not typical jeans.

Garden Floral Pullover Sweater

Walmart

This sweater will bring an adorable pop of color to any fall or winter outfit. The pullover is made of a nylon, spandex, and polyester blend that’s washing machine and dryer safe for easy cleaning. Along with the bold floral print, the sweater features wide colorblocked drop sleeves.

Tooled Faux-Leather Camera Bag Crossbody

Walmart

Grab this faux-leather camera bag for everyday activities, like running errands. You can wear the purse across your chest or on your shoulder with the removable strap, and it’s also adjustable, so you can make sure it feels comfortable to carry. There are two compartments for all your essentials, like your phone, wallet, and keys. Plus, the floral pattern matches the tote bag in the collection if you want to use them as a matching set.

