8 Million Bottles Of Cleaning Products Recalled Over Bacteria Risk

The Laundress has voluntarily recalled about eight million detergent and household cleaning products due to the possible presence of harmful bacteria.

The recall involves The Laundress laundry detergent, fabric conditioner, and other cleaning products manufactured at the affected facility through September 2022. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products with the following lot codes:

Those that begin with a prefix letter F and the last four digits numbered 9354 or less.

Those that begin with a prefix letter H and the last four digits numbered 2262 or less.

Those that begin with a prefix letter T and the last four digits numbered 5264 or less.

All products have “The Laundress – New York” printed at the top of the label. Click here for a full list.

The recalled products can contain several different types of bacteria, including Pseudomonas. The Laundress is aware of 11 consumers who have reported Pseudomonas infections and is currently investigating connections to the recalled products.

“People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, and underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment,” U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission explained in a news release. “The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, or through the eyes or a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.”

The Laundress products were sold on TheLaundress.com, Amazon and at stores including Bloomingdale's, The Container Store, Saks Fifth Avenue, Target, Nordstrom, and other major retailers nationwide, through September 2022.

People who purchased the recalled products on or after January 2021 are encouraged to request a refund. Afterwards, dispose of the product by closing the bottle tightly and placing it in household trash. Do not empty the product prior to disposal.

For more information and a complete list of products, visit TheLaundressRecall.com.