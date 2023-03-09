The Trailer For “The Last Thing He Told Me” Is Here

The Southern Living staff are avid readers and we often all pass a good book around the office or are often chatting in the hallways about something we read. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave was one of those books. We couldn’t stop talking about the 2021 No. 1 New York Times bestseller.

The gripping thriller was once again the center of office chatter when we learned that there would be a book to screen adaptation from Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine and Apple TV+ and that Jennifer Garner would play the role of Hannah.

Today, Apple TV+ released the trailer for the limited series based on the popular book and we are over the moon to see these characters come to life. The seven-part series will follow Hannah and her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (played by Angourie Rice) as they are forced to form a bond and search for the truth about why Hannah’s husband Owen (played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldu) mysteriously disappeared.

Check out the trailer below:

Garner also posted the trailer to her social media and said “As a devoted fan of @lauradaveauthor’s #TheLastThingHeToldMe it is otherworldly, thrilling—and so nerve wracking I may have to go back to bed—to introduce you to our limited series, only on @appletvplus, dropping April 14th.”

Garner is not only starring in this adaptation but she’s serving as an executive producer as are Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter. The series was created by the author of the novel, Laura Dave as well as her Academy Award-winning husband, Josh Singer. They are also on board as executive producers. All seven episodes will be directed by female directors.

The first two episodes of The Last Thing He Told Me will debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 14 followed by two new episodes every Friday through May 19. We can’t wait!