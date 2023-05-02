Charming New Series Introduces Americans To The “Gentle Art” Of Swedish Death Cleaning

Peacock’s new reality series might sound morbid, but it’s anything but. In fact, it just might be the bingeable show you’ve been looking for.

Despite its title, The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning is a funny, upbeat show about maximizing life and living spaces “before it’s too late.”

Hosted by comedian Amy Phoeler, the show brings a Swedish practice made popular by Margareta Magnusson’s book stateside via eight people who need help shedding an excess of belongings. Over the course of eight episodes, three Swedish “death cleaners” (Ella Engström, an organizer; Johan Svenson, a designer; and Katarina Blöm, a psychologist) assist Kansas City residents in going through their junk for a variety of reasons. One episode features a woman who is dying of cancer, while another focuses on empty nesters who want their eight kids to sort through their heaps of childhood stuff.

Peacock

“Each story builds toward a physical overhaul of the home, as well as an emotional evolution, leaving us smiling with a lighter view of death and a more celebratory vision for the future,” the show’s official logline reads. “This is a journey of levity and hope as Poehler hilariously guides us through stories about dealing with our stuff... so that those we leave behind aren’t faced with the overwhelming task of sorting through it.”

Peacock

The show stands out from its cleaning contemporaries like Hoarders, The Home Edit, and Tidying Up with Marie Kondo thanks to its use of humor. Despite some bleak moments, the result is surprisingly uplifting.

"We often say that death cleaning is for life," Blöm told CBS News, adding that talking about death and leaning into the discomfort of it can shift a person’s perspective.

"What really matters and what's really close to your heart comes to the surface," Blöm continued. "A lot of the show's purpose is actually reminding Americans of all the ways they are alive. Because we will die one day, and no one knows when, so let's make these days matter."

All eight episodes of The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning are available now on Peacock.