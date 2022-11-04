Amazon Quietly Slashed the Prices on These 20 Best-Selling Vacuums Weeks Ahead of Black Friday—Up to 78% Off

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just a few weeks away, which means the holiday shopping season is officially here. While now is typically a time to decide what to get everyone on your list, it’s also one of the most underrated times to stock up on household essentials—and Amazon is already quietly discounting customer-loved vacuums.

Unlike past years when retailers have waited to drop prices until after Thanksgiving or shortly before, this year you should feel encouraged to start shopping even earlier. Many of Amazon’s best-selling vacuums have been slashed to some of the lowest prices we will see this season, and these models will sell out. So, make sure to scoop them up while you can, especially while the deals start at just $15.

Best Early Black Friday Vacuum Deals

This is the time of year when many shoppers finally decide to make their cleaning routines a little easier with a robot vacuum. If one is on your list, consider the iRobot Roomba 694 model, which is the top-selling model in Amazon’s Robotics Vacuums category with 9,400 five-star ratings. Whether you prefer upright vacuums or you simply want to keep one in your cleaning rotation, there are plenty of top options on sale—and the Bissell 2998 MultiClean vacuum is a noteworthy one to shop, especially while it’s marked down to $187.

“I am so happy I bought this! I was worried it wouldn’t be able to go over the thresholds in my house (they are thick), but it does it with no problem,” shared a five-star reviewer about the iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum. They wrote that they “highly recommend” purchasing the model and added, “It was so easy to set up, and it is very easy to empty out.”

Another shopper who purchased the Bissell 2998 MultiClean model said, “If you have dogs, this vacuum is amazing! I thought my old vacuum worked well until I used this one. Apparently, my other one wasn’t picking up at all!”

Not all messes are created equal, and sometimes a quick cleanup is all that’s required. For these types of jobs, a stick vacuum is up to the task. Consider the Inse 6-in-1 stick vacuum, which is discounted to just $100 (a whopping $350 off) with a coupon during Amazon’s early Black Friday sale, because it can transform into six different types of vacuums thanks to its three included attachments. Then snag the ThisWorx vacuum—a handheld vacuum that’s specifically designed to tackle all of the dirt and crumbs in your car—for just $15.

“Wow, this works great. I never see all the dog hair, but with the LED light you don't miss any of it,” wrote a reviewer about the Inse 6-in-1 vacuum. They noted that they followed the brand’s instructions to charge the vacuum first before cleaning their entire home on low power, which they confirmed was all they needed. Ultimately, they concluded, “Swiffer has nothing on this.”

“Despite how much debris is picked up, the suction never loses power and the quality remains the same throughout the cleaning. The power cord is more than long enough, and all the accessories make it impossible to miss a spot,” said another shopper about the ThisWorx car vacuum.

Amazing deals on shopper-favorite items like these tend to disappear and sell out quickly on Amazon, so don’t wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to shop for the new robot, upright, stick, or handheld vacuums that are on your list. To help you decide which model to buy, keep reading below for the top 20 on-sale vacuums you definitely won’t want to miss.

Best Early Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals

Robot vacuums are some of the most advanced models on the market, because many are able to clean completely unassisted. When you’re choosing which one to purchase, keep things like price point, self-emptying abilities, and whether or not you can use an app in mind. The Eufy RoboVac and the iRobot Roomba 694 are just two of our top picks in this category.

Best Early Black Friday Upright Vacuum Deals

An upright vacuum is a must-have for any household cleaning collection, and many models can now serve multiple purposes. For example, the Shark NV360 Navigator vacuum comes with two additional tools, which you can use to transform your upright vacuum into one that easily tackles crevices and upholstery, respectively—and that makes its price of $160 seem like even more of a deal.

Best Early Black Friday Stick Vacuum Deals

Although they are excellent tools, robot and upright vacuums sometimes require a little extra work whenever you would like to use them. If you have a mess that requires a quick clean, a stick vacuum will do the trick. The Eureka 3-in-1 vacuum is one model to add to your radar because it can act as a handheld vacuum, a stick vacuum, and a tool to get into tough to reach crevices—and it’s just $36 while the sale lasts.

Best Early Black Friday Handheld Vacuum Deals

Handheld vacuums are always up to the challenge of cleaning up messes in a pinch, especially in tough to reach places. Having one on hand by your front or back door to quickly scoop up dirt that’s tracked in is so helpful, and it can also come in handy in your kitchen, or even in your car where rogue crumbs never seem to end. Make sure to take a peek at the Black+Decker QuickClean model while it’s on sale for just $30.