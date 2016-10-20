What Can I Bring? The Best Thanksgiving Potluck Dishes

By Lisa Cericola
Updated June 18, 2021
Sweet Potato Biscuits

When you're invited to someone's home for dinner, any good Southerner knows that the correct response is, "What can I bring?" And Thanksgiving is no different, although picking the right potluck dish for the biggest food holiday of the year can be daunting. If you need a little inspiration, don't worry-we've got you covered with our favorite Thanksgiving potluck recipes. The host is probably handling the turkey and stuffing, so we've gathered a delicious array of portable sides that taste great, travel well, and will fit in beautifully with the rest of the meal. Take your pick from our favorite potluck-friendly recipes including side dishes like mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, cranberry sauce, and rolls plus everyone's all-time favorite Thanksgiving dessert: pies. Some recipes, like our sweet potato casserole, are classic enough to please Thanksgiving traditionalists. Others, like our Hot and Spicy Cranberry Sauce, will be an exciting new addition to the table. Whatever you choose, we know you'll be left with an empty serving dish at the end of the meal-the true sign of a great recipe!

Sweet Potato Biscuits

Classic Sweet Potato Casserole

Does your crowd prefer biscuits over rolls? Try these light and flaky biscuits made tender and slightly orange from sweet potato.

Classic Sweet Potato Casserole

Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon

Topped with pretty stripes of melty marshmallows and crunchy cornflakes, this Thanksgiving classic will satisfy the entire table.

Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon

Tee's Corn Pudding

Sweet potatoes simmer all day in your slow cooker, turning meltingly tender. Top with parsley, orange zest, and crispy bacon just before serving.

Tee's Corn Pudding

Two-Potato Gratin

One bite of this silky, soufflé-like corn pudding and you'll understand why it's one of our most popular potluck recipes ever.

Two-Potato Gratin

Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever

Sweet and white potatoes combine with two kinds of cheese to make an impressive looking and tasting potluck dish that also happens to travel well.

Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever

Yeast Rolls

If you're a first-time pie baker, this recipe is a great place to start. This pumpkin pie has a velvety filling and golden, crisp crust while still being as easy as pie (sorry!) to prepare.

Yeast Rolls

Buttermilk Spoon Bread

Make the dough for these tender rolls the night before.

Buttermilk Spoon Bread

Spicy Cranberry Orange Relish

This dish is a cross between hot cornbread, cornmeal soufflé, and cornbread dressing.

Spicy Cranberry Orange Relish

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots

Give classic cranberry sauce a makeover with orangey zest and a bit of spice.

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots

Spritzed Cranberry Chutney

Use small, compact Brussels sprouts for this recipe since they have a milder taste.

Spritzed Cranberry Chutney

Simple Mashed Rutabagas and Potatoes

Rosemary and Prosecco make this cranberry sauce impressive.

Simple Mashed Rutabagas and Potatoes

Mashed Potato Casserole

These two root veggies join forces for a lighter version of a holiday mash.

Mashed Potato Casserole

Apple-Bourbon Pie

Yukon gold potatoes and tangy Swiss cheese bring the flavor to this casserole.

Apple-Bourbon Pie

German Chocolate-Pecan Pie

Bourbon-infused raisins, cinnamon, nutmeg, apricot preserves, and chopped, toasted pecans or walnuts are mixed with apples to make this pie's filling.

German Chocolate-Pecan Pie

Credit: Alison Miksch

Adding chocolate to pecan pie makes it even more decadent.

Brussels Sprout-and-Leek Slaw with Bacon and Pecans

Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes

Bacon brings lots of flavor to this holiday slaw.

Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes

Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots

Goat cheese, heavy cream, and chives take mashed potatoes to a whole new level.

Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots

Pumpkin Spice Muffins

Colorful carrots sit in a semi-sweet glaze in this recipe.

Pumpkin Spice Muffins

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Pumpkin spice isn't just for your coffee this year.

Sweet Potato-and-Collard Green Gratin

Farro Salad with Toasted Pecans, Feta, and Dried Cherries

Crunchy sweet potatoes form a crust on this cheesy gratin.

Farro Salad with Toasted Pecans, Feta, and Dried Cherries

Credit: Iain Bagwell

This salad has all the fixings and will pair with any food at the potluck.

Old-School Green Bean Casserole

Cheesy Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes

Fried shallots add a bit of crunch to this creamy and savory casserole.

Cheesy Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes

Herbed Wild Rice Dressing

Wait for the cheese in to turn golden brown before taking this dish out of the oven.

Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies

Wild rice is mixed with crisp apples, red onion, toasted walnuts, fresh parsley and sage, and sourdough bread cubes to make this holiday dressing.

Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies

Credit: Greg DuPree

These swirled desserts look as good as they taste.

Savory Sweet Potato Bread Pudding

Roasted Root Vegetables

French bread joins forces with Parmesan custard, smoky bacon, spinach, and chunks of roasted sweet potatoes.

Roasted Root Vegetables

Best-Ever Spoon Rolls 

Mix and match veggies depending on what your crowd prefers.

Best-Ever Spoon Rolls

By Lisa Cericola

Make a double batch of these fluffy rolls for your next potluck.

By Lisa Cericola