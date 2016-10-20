What Can I Bring? The Best Thanksgiving Potluck Dishes
When you're invited to someone's home for dinner, any good Southerner knows that the correct response is, "What can I bring?" And Thanksgiving is no different, although picking the right potluck dish for the biggest food holiday of the year can be daunting. If you need a little inspiration, don't worry-we've got you covered with our favorite Thanksgiving potluck recipes. The host is probably handling the turkey and stuffing, so we've gathered a delicious array of portable sides that taste great, travel well, and will fit in beautifully with the rest of the meal. Take your pick from our favorite potluck-friendly recipes including side dishes like mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, cranberry sauce, and rolls plus everyone's all-time favorite Thanksgiving dessert: pies. Some recipes, like our sweet potato casserole, are classic enough to please Thanksgiving traditionalists. Others, like our Hot and Spicy Cranberry Sauce, will be an exciting new addition to the table. Whatever you choose, we know you'll be left with an empty serving dish at the end of the meal-the true sign of a great recipe!
Sweet Potato Biscuits
Does your crowd prefer biscuits over rolls? Try these light and flaky biscuits made tender and slightly orange from sweet potato.
Classic Sweet Potato Casserole
Topped with pretty stripes of melty marshmallows and crunchy cornflakes, this Thanksgiving classic will satisfy the entire table.
Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon
Sweet potatoes simmer all day in your slow cooker, turning meltingly tender. Top with parsley, orange zest, and crispy bacon just before serving.
Tee's Corn Pudding
One bite of this silky, soufflé-like corn pudding and you'll understand why it's one of our most popular potluck recipes ever.
Two-Potato Gratin
Sweet and white potatoes combine with two kinds of cheese to make an impressive looking and tasting potluck dish that also happens to travel well.
Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever
If you're a first-time pie baker, this recipe is a great place to start. This pumpkin pie has a velvety filling and golden, crisp crust while still being as easy as pie (sorry!) to prepare.
Yeast Rolls
Make the dough for these tender rolls the night before.
Buttermilk Spoon Bread
This dish is a cross between hot cornbread, cornmeal soufflé, and cornbread dressing.
Spicy Cranberry Orange Relish
Give classic cranberry sauce a makeover with orangey zest and a bit of spice.
Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots
Use small, compact Brussels sprouts for this recipe since they have a milder taste.
Spritzed Cranberry Chutney
Rosemary and Prosecco make this cranberry sauce impressive.
Simple Mashed Rutabagas and Potatoes
These two root veggies join forces for a lighter version of a holiday mash.
Mashed Potato Casserole
Yukon gold potatoes and tangy Swiss cheese bring the flavor to this casserole.
Apple-Bourbon Pie
Bourbon-infused raisins, cinnamon, nutmeg, apricot preserves, and chopped, toasted pecans or walnuts are mixed with apples to make this pie's filling.
German Chocolate-Pecan Pie
Adding chocolate to pecan pie makes it even more decadent.
Brussels Sprout-and-Leek Slaw with Bacon and Pecans
Bacon brings lots of flavor to this holiday slaw.
Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes
Goat cheese, heavy cream, and chives take mashed potatoes to a whole new level.
Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots
Colorful carrots sit in a semi-sweet glaze in this recipe.
Pumpkin Spice Muffins
Pumpkin spice isn't just for your coffee this year.
Sweet Potato-and-Collard Green Gratin
Crunchy sweet potatoes form a crust on this cheesy gratin.
Farro Salad with Toasted Pecans, Feta, and Dried Cherries
This salad has all the fixings and will pair with any food at the potluck.
Old-School Green Bean Casserole
Fried shallots add a bit of crunch to this creamy and savory casserole.
Cheesy Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes
Wait for the cheese in to turn golden brown before taking this dish out of the oven.
Herbed Wild Rice Dressing
Wild rice is mixed with crisp apples, red onion, toasted walnuts, fresh parsley and sage, and sourdough bread cubes to make this holiday dressing.
Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies
These swirled desserts look as good as they taste.
Savory Sweet Potato Bread Pudding
French bread joins forces with Parmesan custard, smoky bacon, spinach, and chunks of roasted sweet potatoes.
Roasted Root Vegetables
Mix and match veggies depending on what your crowd prefers.
Best-Ever Spoon Rolls
Make a double batch of these fluffy rolls for your next potluck.