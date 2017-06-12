Thanksgiving Place Cards for Every Style

Anchor each setting with a pear. It’s a nice way to introduce green, a color not generally associated with fall, to the palette. For those who prefer more traditional autumn hues, consider other seasonal produce. “If pears don’t mesh with your decor or color scheme, try pumpkins, gourds, or pomegranates,” says Mariée Ami owner and founder Neillie Butler. Plus, guests can take home their fruits or vegetables as favors.

Make the Place Card

Cut small leaf-shaped tags from card stock. Write names on the tags with a gold pen or marker, and then attach them to the pears with T-pins.

Complete the Look

1. Clear stemmed glassware and tablecloth; shophammett.com

2. Calligraphy by Grace Davis Hall; gracecalligraphy.com