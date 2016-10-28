30 Thanksgiving Decor Ideas Guaranteed To Inspire

By Jorie Nicole McDonald
Updated October 28, 2016
Laurey W. Glenn
Thanksgiving is centered around food—let the meal really shine by setting a beautiful, festive table. Avoid common setting mishaps like centerpieces that block conversations or place cards that lead to confusion. We’ve gathered our favorite Thanksgiving decorating ideas to make your holiday prep a cinch. Once you’ve planned an occasion-worthy Thanksgiving menu (and splurge-worthy desserts, of course), set a spectacular table to coordinate with your fabulous menu. From creative centerpieces and clever finishing touches to functional kids’ table ideas and sophisticated settings, this collection of decorating ideas is guaranteed to inspire your home this holiday. The only thing more impressive than the decor will be the turkey.
Corn Garland

Make a festive garland out of decorative dried corn to hang from the front door to welcome guests on Thanksgiving Day.

Pumpkin Topiary

Boost curb appeal by piling pumpkins on the porch. To make the topiaries, buy flat-topped pumpkins with short stems for easy stacking. Pots planted with flowering kale complete the look.

Cotton Stem Wreath

A no-fuss cotton stem wreath will add a festive touch to your home all season long.

Fall Leaf Paper Bag Luminaries

Light up your Turkey Day lunch with a trail of celebratory paper bag luminaries.

Pumpkin-and Gourd-Wreath

To make the pumpkin-and-gourd wreath, first cover a 20-inch foam form with sheet moss, using a glue gun to hold the moss in place. loop a 3-inch-wide burlap ribbon over the wreath to create a hanger long enough so it can reach the top of the door and allow the wreath to hang at eye level. insert wooden florist picks into the bottoms of pumpkins and gourds, and hot- glue the connection to secure. once the glue has cooled, stick pumpkins and gourds into the wreath. fill in with more moss, using a glue gun. to hang the wreath, secure the burlap ribbon with an upholstery tack hammered into the top edge of the door.

No-Carve Leafy Pumpkin

No-carve pumpkins are the ideal Thanksgiving decoration for a table centerpiece, mantle, or front porch. To get the look, apply seasonal leaves with craft glue to white pumpkin.

Pinecone Hanger

All you need is burlap, wire, and pinecones to create this gorgeous Thanksgiving adornment.

Succulent Vase

For this all-natural look, SL craft guru Buffy Hargett Miller started with a gray-green pumpkin. Pick one with an indented top, because the first step will be to add potting soil to fill in the hollow around the pumpkin's stem. Moisten the soil; then plant various succulents, starting with larger ones like echeverias. Create a lush look and round out the arrangement by filling in any bare spots with smaller succulents.

We like Hoffman Organic Cactus & Succulent Soil Mix ($10.90; amazon.com). Moisten soil before planting.

Pumpkin Flower Centerpiece

In just three easy steps you can create this gorgeous pumpkin flower centerpiece that’s perfect for the center of your Turkey Day tablescape.

See the full instructions here.

Chalkboard Message

Handwrite a meaningful message of thanks to your Turkey Day guests this year.

Flower Pumpkins

Upgrade your basic pumpkins with fall blooms. This easy DIY project will add a beautifully soft touch to your Thanksgiving décor.

Fall Pumpkin Tableau

Gourds of different size, texture, and color make this seasonal tableau the ideal foyer statement piece.

Pumpkin Votives

Step up your fall entreating game by displaying glowing pumpkin votives. Float them in water or arrange them on the dining table for a festive Thanksgiving decoration.

Statement Gold Pieces

Grab a few larger-than-life golden fixtures at your local craft store, and paint them a uniform shade of glamorous, warm gold.

Tasteful Menu Display

Thanksgiving revolves around food—spend a little extra prep time on displaying the menu. Guests will love knowing what delicious dishes they’ll be eating in advance.

Photo Place Cards

Instead of written place cards, show your family’s personality with individually framed name cards at each place setting.

Fresh Cotton

For a simple statement-worthy centerpiece, add a few sprigs of freshly cut cotton to extra vases and scatter them around your home for a unified decoration.

Natural Elements

Bundle together key elements of fall’s bounty (like dried corn stalks) with a festive ribbon, and use them as an organic centerpiece on your dining room table.

Draped Decor

Adding the napkin to the stack of plates adds another level of detail and intricacy to this sophisticated setting.

Well-Placed Pumpkin

Here’s what to do with your leftover, un-carved pumpkins from Halloween: Insert them into a wide-brimmed container, line with moss, and use as a seasonal centerpiece.

Creative Kids' Table

Keep the little ones entertained during the Thanksgiving feast with white paper tablecloths and colored pencils for doodling or challenging each other to tic-tac-toe.

Build a Bar

Thanksgiving may be the only holiday on which the bar plays second fiddle to the buffet; still, having a well stocked bar cart is key to any successful Southern celebration.

Practical Plates

Collect china with intricate turkeys, and display them on the wall leading up to Thanksgiving, for a practical cottage décor that doubles as dishes for your Thanksgiving gathering.

Rustic Revival

Embrace your home's rustic feel. Instead of dressing up your rooms in curtains and cloths, use wooden furniture (in all finishes) to bring a warm, homey vibe.

Place Cards with Purpose

Etch your guests' names into simple glassware for impressive name cards that double as party favors.

Tiny Table Toppers

If a centerpiece that blocks conversation is your pet peeve, replace the bulky arrangement with miniature arrangements of your favorite fall flowers.

Seasonal Centerpieces

These festive centerpieces are perfect for your Thanksgiving table. Get the look with heirloom or Cinderella pumpkins and a trip to the local florist. Simply carve the pumpkin out in a vase-shape, and fill with water and flowers.

Layers of Linens

This earthy setting still seems sophisticated, thanks to rustic elements layered with streamlined details. Re-create the look by choosing a three-color scheme and choosing a mixture of modern and natural details.

Top-Notch To-Go Boxes

Your guests will obviously be leaving your home with a to-go container full of turkey. Dish out your leftovers in style with these personalized to-go boxes.

Delicate Details

These adorable place card markers are a super-simple way to make your Thanksgiving setup stand out. Simply take an acorn, hot glue a ribbon, and cut out a paper name marker.

