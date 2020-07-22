Thanksgiving Bible Verses To Inspire You This Holiday
Bring on the sweet potato casserole! Thanksgiving in the South is truly something to behold. The joyous holiday is dedicated to bringing friends and family together, embellishing our homes with stunning fall décor, enjoying indulgent homemade food, and of course taking time to reflect on our many blessings. Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks. And because the special occasion is rooted in sharing gratitude, we believe it can be a perfect opportunity to revisit some meaningful Thanksgiving Bible verses.
After you've reminisced with seldom-seen family members, treated yourself to a slice of Mama's pecan pie, and perhaps cheered on your favorite college football team, consider ending the day with these Bible verses about thanksgiving and gratitude. From straightforward and well-known scriptures to obscure and symbolic passages, there's something to inspire everyone. Reading Bible verses on Turkey Day is a wonderful tradition to start with your family; it's a great way to keep the significance of the holiday top of mind. Whether you share these Bible verses while curled up by the fireplace with a hot cup of apple cider or read them aloud at the dinner table, we have no doubt the scriptures will make this year's Thanksgiving one to remember.
Verses About Thankfulness
Psalm 107:8-9
"Let them give thanks to the Lord for his unfailing love and his wonderful deeds for mankind, for he satisfies the thirsty and fills the hungry with good things."
Jeremiah 30:19
"From them will come songs of thanksgiving and the sound of rejoicing. I will add to their numbers, and they will not be decreased; I will bring them honor, and they will not be disdained."
Psalm 100:4
"Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise; give thanks to him and praise his name."
2 Corinthians 9:11
"You will be enriched in every way so that you can be generous on every occasion, and through us your generosity will result in thanksgiving to God."
1 Thessalonians 5:18
"Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God's will for you in Christ Jesus."
Colossians 3:15
"Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful."
1 Timothy 4:4-5
"For everything God created is good, and nothing is to be rejected if it is received with thanksgiving, because it is consecrated by the word of God and prayer."
Philippians 4:6-7
"Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus."
Ephesians 5:18-20
"Do not get drunk on wine, which leads to debauchery. Instead, be filled with the Spirit, speaking to one another with psalms, hymns, and songs from the Spirit. Sing and make music from your heart to the Lord, always giving thanks to God the Father for everything, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ."
Psalm 9:1
"I will give thanks to you, Lord, with all my heart; I will tell of all your wonderful deeds."
2 Corinthians 2:14
"But thanks be to God, who always leads us as captives in Christ's triumphal procession and uses us to spread the aroma of the knowledge of him everywhere."
James 1:17
"Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights with whom there is no variation or shadow due to change."
Colossians 3:17
"And whatever you do, in word or deed, do everything in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him."
Jonah 2:9
"But I with the voice of thanksgiving will sacrifice to you; what I have vowed I will pay. Salvation belongs to the Lord!"
Revelation 11:17
"We give thanks to you, Lord God Almighty, who is and who was, for you have taken your great power and begun to reign."
Numbers 6:24-26
"The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace."
Verses About Praise
Psalm 28:7
"The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trust in him, and he helps me. My heart leaps for joy, and with my song I praise him."
Isaiah 12:4
"In that day you will say: "Give praise to the Lord, proclaim his name; make known among the nations what he has done, and proclaim that his name is exalted."
2 Corinthians 4:15
"All this for your benefit, so that the grace that is reaching more and more people may cause thanksgiving to overflow to the glory of God."
Psalm 95:2-3
"Let us come into his presence with thanksgiving; let us make a joyful noise to him with songs of praise! For the Lord is a great God, and a great King above all gods."
Hebrews 13:15
"Through him then let us continually offer up a sacrifice of praise to God, that is, the fruit of lips that acknowledge his name."
Psalm 30:12
"That my glory may sing your praise and not be silent. O Lord my God, I will give thanks to you forever!"