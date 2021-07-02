20 Stretchy Pants That We're Grateful for This Thanksgiving

Every year, one part of Thanksgiving remains the same: Somewhere between that first plate of sweet potato casserole and that second serving of mac and cheese, we notice that our pants are feeling uncomfortably tight. At a Southern Thanksgiving, the turkey isn't the only thing that's stuffed—so are we, after eating more cornbread dressing in one sitting than we should consume all a year. Because lasting from Thanksgiving breakfast to Thanksgiving dinner is a marathon, not a sprint, you need to come to the table in the proper attire. You cannot let a tight button on your skinny blue jeans to get in the way of you and that slice of pecan pie. Fitting with the theme of giving, your pants should be generous, too. We've combed our favorite stores for fashionable stretchy pants that will surely give as much as you do this holiday season. From casual workout pants and yoga pants, to dressed-up wide-leg trousers and leather leggings, these stretchy pants are definitely something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.