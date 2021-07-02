20 Stretchy Pants That We're Grateful for This Thanksgiving

These fashionable stretchy pants are completely feast-proof.
By Southern Living Editiors
July 02, 2021
Every year, one part of Thanksgiving remains the same: Somewhere between that first plate of sweet potato casserole and that second serving of mac and cheese, we notice that our pants are feeling uncomfortably tight. At a Southern Thanksgiving, the turkey isn't the only thing that's stuffed—so are we, after eating more cornbread dressing in one sitting than we should consume all a year. Because lasting from Thanksgiving breakfast to Thanksgiving dinner is a marathon, not a sprint, you need to come to the table in the proper attire. You cannot let a tight button on your skinny blue jeans to get in the way of you and that slice of pecan pie. Fitting with the theme of giving, your pants should be generous, too. We've combed our favorite stores for fashionable stretchy pants that will surely give as much as you do this holiday season. From casual workout pants and yoga pants, to dressed-up wide-leg trousers and leather leggings, these stretchy pants are definitely something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

Credit: Courtesy of Victoria's Secret

Velour Legging

BUY IT: $39.50; victoriassecret.com

Featuring an elastic waistband and fabric with added pull, these pants are stretchy and sophisticated. So go ahead, have another slice.

Credit: Courtesy of Eddie Bauer

Departure Slim Ankle Tie-Waist Pant

BUY IT: $80; eddiebauer.com

Try these functional pants that are equipped with an elastic waistband and two-layer belt for maximum comfort.

Credit: Courtesy of Loft

The Pull On Wide Leg Crop Pant

BUY IT: $69.50; loft.com

These patterned pants are cool and comfy. They'll give any outfit a flare of personality thanks to their bold design.

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Sara Faux Leather Skinny Pants

BUY IT: $68; nordstrom.com

Faux leather leggings will be the talk of the table. The detailing on the front makes them super stylish under any sweater or cardigan.

Credit: Courtesy of Loft

Jogger Pants in Ponte

BUY IT: $69.50; loft.com

Meet the closest you'll get to wearing sweatpants on Thanksgiving. Their pleated detailing dresses them up so you can get away with wearing them this holiday.

Credit: Courtesy of Aritzia

Melina Pant

BUY IT: $148; aritzia.com

This cult-favorite pant hugs you in all the right places, even after the big meal. The slight stretch makes these vegan leather beauties comfy and stylish.

Credit: Courtesy of Old Navy

Mid-Rise StretchTech Jogger Pants

BUY IT: $34.99; oldnavy.gap.com

You'll never know that these pants can be used for workouts too. The stretchy waistband and zipper detail on the legs make them comfortable, breathable, and buildable.

Credit: Courtesy of Loft

Lou & Grey Poplin Pants

BUY IT: $59.50; loft.com

The extra stretchy waistband on these airy pants makes them comfortable no matter how long you're seated at the table.

Credit: Courtesy of Aritzia

Effortless Pant

BUY IT: $148; aritzia.com

The name says it all with these pants. They're flowy, sophisticated, yet also casual making them the perfect pants for feasting. Get them cropped or full length for your look.

Credit: Courtesy of Revolve

Fleece Lined Liquid Legging

BUY IT: $84; revolve.com

For the coziest layering around, start with these stretchy fleece-lined leggings. Perfect for lounging, layering, and loading up on casserole.

Credit: Courtesy of Ann Taylor

The Marina Pant

BUY IT: $98; anntaylor.com

A classic fit, cropped pair of pants looks sophisticated and easy. Complete the look with a pair of heels or booties.

Credit: Courtesy of Express

High Waisted Velvet Trouser Pant

BUY IT: $80; express.com

Velvet fabric takes these trousers to the next level. With a cool, stretchy feel and a statement look they definitely deserve to be your new holiday pants.

Credit: Courtesy of Banana Republic Factory

Washable Ryan Navy Plaid Slim Straight Pant

BUY IT: $79.99; bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com

These plaid pants pair well with any simple sweater this holiday.

Credit: Courtesy of Old Navy

High-Waisted Printed Linen-Blend Pants

BUY IT: $39.99; oldnavy.gap.com

Pull-on linen-blend pants that have a pretty brown and cream pattern that is perfect for fall.

Credit: Courtesy of Free People

Pull On Corduroy Flare

BUY IT: $78; freepeople.com

Low-rise with a snug stretch, these pull-on cords won't constrain you during your feasting time.

Credit: Courtesy of Alo Yoga

High-Waist Alosoft Lounge Legging

BUY IT: $98; aloyoga.com

Velvety soft leggings that will keep you comfy all day long. Pair with a loose, flowing sweater and tall boots to complete your fall look.

Credit: Courtesy of Old Navy

High-Waisted Pixie Ankle Pants

BUY IT: $39.99; oldnavy.gap.com

There's never a time where we say no to gingham. These ankle pants are stretchy and perfectly patterned.

Credit: Courtesy of revolve

Ribbed Flare Pant

BUY IT: $138; revolve.com

If your Thanksgiving gathering is a formal affair, these elegant day-to-night pants work well dressed up with sleek accessories.

Credit: Courtesy of Madewell

Curvy Roadtripper Supersoft Jeggings

BUY IT: $79.50; madewell.com

Jeggings? We know, we know, but don't knock 'em til you've tried 'em. This pair from Madewell are designed to fit women with a little more curve so they hug in all the right places.

Credit: Courtesy of Banana Republic Factory

Wide Leg Knit Twill Pant

BUY IT: $69.99; bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com

These knit twill pants look elegant, but feel like sweatpants. A pleated front and single back pocket add an extra detail.

