20 Stretchy Pants That We're Grateful for This Thanksgiving
Every year, one part of Thanksgiving remains the same: Somewhere between that first plate of sweet potato casserole and that second serving of mac and cheese, we notice that our pants are feeling uncomfortably tight. At a Southern Thanksgiving, the turkey isn't the only thing that's stuffed—so are we, after eating more cornbread dressing in one sitting than we should consume all a year. Because lasting from Thanksgiving breakfast to Thanksgiving dinner is a marathon, not a sprint, you need to come to the table in the proper attire. You cannot let a tight button on your skinny blue jeans to get in the way of you and that slice of pecan pie. Fitting with the theme of giving, your pants should be generous, too. We've combed our favorite stores for fashionable stretchy pants that will surely give as much as you do this holiday season. From casual workout pants and yoga pants, to dressed-up wide-leg trousers and leather leggings, these stretchy pants are definitely something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.
Related Items
Velour Legging
BUY IT: $39.50; victoriassecret.com
Featuring an elastic waistband and fabric with added pull, these pants are stretchy and sophisticated. So go ahead, have another slice.
Departure Slim Ankle Tie-Waist Pant
BUY IT: $80; eddiebauer.com
Try these functional pants that are equipped with an elastic waistband and two-layer belt for maximum comfort.
The Pull On Wide Leg Crop Pant
BUY IT: $69.50; loft.com
These patterned pants are cool and comfy. They'll give any outfit a flare of personality thanks to their bold design.
Sara Faux Leather Skinny Pants
BUY IT: $68; nordstrom.com
Faux leather leggings will be the talk of the table. The detailing on the front makes them super stylish under any sweater or cardigan.
Jogger Pants in Ponte
BUY IT: $69.50; loft.com
Meet the closest you'll get to wearing sweatpants on Thanksgiving. Their pleated detailing dresses them up so you can get away with wearing them this holiday.
Melina Pant
BUY IT: $148; aritzia.com
This cult-favorite pant hugs you in all the right places, even after the big meal. The slight stretch makes these vegan leather beauties comfy and stylish.
Mid-Rise StretchTech Jogger Pants
BUY IT: $34.99; oldnavy.gap.com
You'll never know that these pants can be used for workouts too. The stretchy waistband and zipper detail on the legs make them comfortable, breathable, and buildable.
Lou & Grey Poplin Pants
BUY IT: $59.50; loft.com
The extra stretchy waistband on these airy pants makes them comfortable no matter how long you're seated at the table.
Effortless Pant
BUY IT: $148; aritzia.com
The name says it all with these pants. They're flowy, sophisticated, yet also casual making them the perfect pants for feasting. Get them cropped or full length for your look.
Fleece Lined Liquid Legging
BUY IT: $84; revolve.com
For the coziest layering around, start with these stretchy fleece-lined leggings. Perfect for lounging, layering, and loading up on casserole.
The Marina Pant
BUY IT: $98; anntaylor.com
A classic fit, cropped pair of pants looks sophisticated and easy. Complete the look with a pair of heels or booties.
High Waisted Velvet Trouser Pant
BUY IT: $80; express.com
Velvet fabric takes these trousers to the next level. With a cool, stretchy feel and a statement look they definitely deserve to be your new holiday pants.
Washable Ryan Navy Plaid Slim Straight Pant
BUY IT: $79.99; bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com
These plaid pants pair well with any simple sweater this holiday.
High-Waisted Printed Linen-Blend Pants
BUY IT: $39.99; oldnavy.gap.com
Pull-on linen-blend pants that have a pretty brown and cream pattern that is perfect for fall.
Pull On Corduroy Flare
BUY IT: $78; freepeople.com
Low-rise with a snug stretch, these pull-on cords won't constrain you during your feasting time.
High-Waist Alosoft Lounge Legging
BUY IT: $98; aloyoga.com
Velvety soft leggings that will keep you comfy all day long. Pair with a loose, flowing sweater and tall boots to complete your fall look.
High-Waisted Pixie Ankle Pants
BUY IT: $39.99; oldnavy.gap.com
There's never a time where we say no to gingham. These ankle pants are stretchy and perfectly patterned.
Ribbed Flare Pant
BUY IT: $138; revolve.com
If your Thanksgiving gathering is a formal affair, these elegant day-to-night pants work well dressed up with sleek accessories.
Curvy Roadtripper Supersoft Jeggings
BUY IT: $79.50; madewell.com
Jeggings? We know, we know, but don't knock 'em til you've tried 'em. This pair from Madewell are designed to fit women with a little more curve so they hug in all the right places.
Wide Leg Knit Twill Pant
BUY IT: $69.99; bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com
These knit twill pants look elegant, but feel like sweatpants. A pleated front and single back pocket add an extra detail.