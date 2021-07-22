Our Best Thanksgiving Turkey Breast Recipes Your Guests Will Gobble Up

What part of the turkey is the most prized at your Thanksgiving table? Is it the drumsticks? The thighs? The turkey breast? Maybe no one cares as long as they end up with the wishbone. For those of us who prefer white meat, though, the turkey breast is one the most coveted parts of the bird at Thanksgiving. It's even better when dripping in gravy and with a delicately crispy skin. If you're cooking for a small party this year—or want to forgo doing a whole bird, consider cooking a turkey breast for Thanksgiving. Just because you aren't roasting an entire turkey doesn't mean you have no options. Cooking a turkey breast for Thanksgiving can be as easy as dumping one into your slow cooker and forgetting about it while you tend to the pies. Or, you can put in a little extra effort (but not too much) and use the smoker. If you're trying to figure out how to cook a turkey breast for Thanksgiving, the most important thing to know is that the options are endless. Whatever you choose, here are our best Thanksgiving turkey breast recipes. Bon appétit!