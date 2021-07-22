Our Best Thanksgiving Turkey Breast Recipes Your Guests Will Gobble Up
What part of the turkey is the most prized at your Thanksgiving table? Is it the drumsticks? The thighs? The turkey breast? Maybe no one cares as long as they end up with the wishbone. For those of us who prefer white meat, though, the turkey breast is one the most coveted parts of the bird at Thanksgiving. It's even better when dripping in gravy and with a delicately crispy skin. If you're cooking for a small party this year—or want to forgo doing a whole bird, consider cooking a turkey breast for Thanksgiving. Just because you aren't roasting an entire turkey doesn't mean you have no options. Cooking a turkey breast for Thanksgiving can be as easy as dumping one into your slow cooker and forgetting about it while you tend to the pies. Or, you can put in a little extra effort (but not too much) and use the smoker. If you're trying to figure out how to cook a turkey breast for Thanksgiving, the most important thing to know is that the options are endless. Whatever you choose, here are our best Thanksgiving turkey breast recipes. Bon appétit!
Slow-Cooker Turkey Breast
This is the ultimate no-fuss turkey breast. Mix all your ingredients in the crock pot and promptly forget about it for five hours. Now you can focus on all those other Thanksgiving dishes you put on the menu.
Turkey Breast and Herb-Cornbread Stuffing
Succulent turkey meets classic cornbread and herbs for a slow-cooker Thanksgiving meal that is equal parts easy and delicious.
Smoked Turkey Breast
A sweet apple cider brine packed with thyme, rosemary, and sage will give your turkey a beautiful, delicate flavor when it exits the smoker.
Citrus-Marinated Turkey Breast Recipe
Despite the happy colors that scream summer, citrus fruit peak in the wintertime, making them a bright, seasonal addition to your Thanksgiving turkey. This recipe has orange and lime juice mingling with all the fresh herbs for a fun twist on the traditional bird.