15 Tastiest Thanksgiving Cheesecake Recipes That Rival Any Pie

By Kaitlyn Yarborough
November 10, 2020
Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Emily Neighbors Hall Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

Many refuse to entertain a Thanksgiving spread unless there is a whole collection of comforting pies that fall into all sorts of persuasions, from gooey pecan to creamy pumpkin to spiced apple, ready for the taking after second helpings have been served and the main course is scraped clean. (We’re looking at you, Uncle Earl.) But for anyone looking to go beyond the classics, a Thanksgiving cheesecake makes one autumnal centerpiece worth the calories.

We’ve rounded up some of our best cheesecake recipes inspired by favorite Thanksgiving ingredients like pecan, pumpkin, caramel, and even bourbon. Since, you know, it is the South, after all. From creamy takes on the classics like our mini pumpkin cheesecakes to totally unique options like our reader-loved baklava cheesecake, these 15 spectacular Thanksgiving cheesecake recipes will have you leaving the pie to someone else this year.

Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes

Credit: Photographer: Alison Miksch Food Stylist: Erin Merhar Prop Stylist: Prissy Lee

Recipe: Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes

No one has to choose when you have a spread of mini desserts, and you won't find a more perfect Thanksgiving cheesecake than these grabbable pumpkin treats. 

Mini Cranberry-Cheesecake Pies

Credit: David Malosh; Prop Styling: Robyn Glaser; Food Styling: Maggie Ruggiero

Recipe: Mini Cranberry-Cheesecake Pies

No one will be able to resist these bites of holiday heaven that don't even require a springform pan. Add extra flair with sugared cranberries and serve any leftover cranberry compote with the Thanksgiving turkey. 

Pumpkin-Pecan Cheesecake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Pumpkin-Pecan Cheesecake

Two favorite fall flavors all tied into one sweeter-than-Mama cheesecake that combines a pumpkin filling with a pecan praline topping. 

Dulce de Leche-Cheesecake Pecan Pie

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Dulce de Leche-Cheesecake Pecan Pie

If you're making one pie that's not from your family recipe box, it needs to be this one. Seriously. A layer of rich and creamy dulce de leche cheesecake is really the star of the recipe, but you’ll love the gooey pecan pie filling and toasted nuts on top, too. 

Butter Pecan Cheesecake

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch, prop styling: Prissy Lee, food styling: Erin Merhar

Recipe: Butter Pecan Cheesecake

With a nutty graham cracker crust, creamy filling that's slightly tangy, and salty-sweet butter pecan topping, this dessert is just the show-stopper to head up the table. 

Instant Pot Pumpkin Cheesecake

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Emily Neighbors Hall Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

Recipe: Instant Pot Pumpkin Cheesecake

Use your handy Instant Pot to turn out a super creamy pumpkin cheesecake in less time than it takes in the oven. You need the extra space on Turkey Day, anyway! 

Bourbon-Praline Cheesecake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop styling: Lydia Pursell

Recipe: Bourbon-Praline Cheesecake

Leave it to Southerners to find a place for bourbon in the Thanksgiving feast, and you won't find a recipe that'll disappear quicker than this super indulgent praline cheesecake. 

Baklava Cheesecake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Baklava Cheesecake

You might not always see baklava at Thanksgiving, but this recipe feels inherently comforting and autumn-inspired—with components like a walnut crust, creamy cheesecake filling, and a secret surprise at the end: flaky layers of phyllo pastry studded with chopped nuts and bound together by sticky, syrupy honey.

Double-Decker Pecan Cheesecake Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Double-Decker Pecan Cheesecake Pie 

Going the cheesecake route doesn't mean you have to give up pie altogether, which is exactly what this incredibly indulgent recipe proves. A layer of cheesecake and a layer of pecan pie equals one big bite of heaven. 

Layered Pumpkin Cheesecake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Layered Pumpkin Cheesecake

When you see a pumpkin cheesecake, it's typically made with a singular filling of cream cheese flavored with pumpkin. In this recipe, you get a more literal approach that has a bottom layer of classic cheesecake and a top layer of pumpkin pie filling. 

Instant Pot Double Chocolate Cheesecake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Instant Pot Double Chocolate Cheesecake

Double the chocolate, double the fun. Make this uber-rich dessert and watch it get close to outshining the more traditional Thanksgiving pies on the dessert table. 

Pumpkin Cheesecake Tart with Honey Swiss Meringue

Credit: Jody Horton

Recipe: Pumpkin Cheesecake Tart with Honey Swiss Meringue

This one's a centerpiece, alright.  We're already drooling over the toasted pecan crust, layer of cream cheese and classic pumpkin filling, and the toasted meringue topping.

Crème Brûlée Cheesecake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Crème Brûlée Cheesecake

Something about the sugary, caramelized topping on this cheesecake makes it feel perfect for the coziest of family holidays.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Pumpkin Cheesecake

If looking for a classic pumpkin cheesecake recipe, this recipe with a pretty swirled topping has you covered. Tip: If the top cracks in the oven, simply whisk up homemade whipped cream and pile it on top. 

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell

Recipe: Banana Pudding Cheesecake

The most jaded Thanksgiving baker can choose to go way outside the Thanksgiving box—and you won't regret it with this crowd-pleasing recipe that is inspired by a Southern-favorite dessert: banana pudding. 

