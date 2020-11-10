15 Tastiest Thanksgiving Cheesecake Recipes That Rival Any Pie
Many refuse to entertain a Thanksgiving spread unless there is a whole collection of comforting pies that fall into all sorts of persuasions, from gooey pecan to creamy pumpkin to spiced apple, ready for the taking after second helpings have been served and the main course is scraped clean. (We’re looking at you, Uncle Earl.) But for anyone looking to go beyond the classics, a Thanksgiving cheesecake makes one autumnal centerpiece worth the calories.
We’ve rounded up some of our best cheesecake recipes inspired by favorite Thanksgiving ingredients like pecan, pumpkin, caramel, and even bourbon. Since, you know, it is the South, after all. From creamy takes on the classics like our mini pumpkin cheesecakes to totally unique options like our reader-loved baklava cheesecake, these 15 spectacular Thanksgiving cheesecake recipes will have you leaving the pie to someone else this year.
Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes
No one has to choose when you have a spread of mini desserts, and you won't find a more perfect Thanksgiving cheesecake than these grabbable pumpkin treats.
Mini Cranberry-Cheesecake Pies
No one will be able to resist these bites of holiday heaven that don't even require a springform pan. Add extra flair with sugared cranberries and serve any leftover cranberry compote with the Thanksgiving turkey.
Pumpkin-Pecan Cheesecake
Two favorite fall flavors all tied into one sweeter-than-Mama cheesecake that combines a pumpkin filling with a pecan praline topping.
Dulce de Leche-Cheesecake Pecan Pie
If you're making one pie that's not from your family recipe box, it needs to be this one. Seriously. A layer of rich and creamy dulce de leche cheesecake is really the star of the recipe, but you’ll love the gooey pecan pie filling and toasted nuts on top, too.
Butter Pecan Cheesecake
With a nutty graham cracker crust, creamy filling that's slightly tangy, and salty-sweet butter pecan topping, this dessert is just the show-stopper to head up the table.
Instant Pot Pumpkin Cheesecake
Use your handy Instant Pot to turn out a super creamy pumpkin cheesecake in less time than it takes in the oven. You need the extra space on Turkey Day, anyway!
Bourbon-Praline Cheesecake
Leave it to Southerners to find a place for bourbon in the Thanksgiving feast, and you won't find a recipe that'll disappear quicker than this super indulgent praline cheesecake.
Baklava Cheesecake
You might not always see baklava at Thanksgiving, but this recipe feels inherently comforting and autumn-inspired—with components like a walnut crust, creamy cheesecake filling, and a secret surprise at the end: flaky layers of phyllo pastry studded with chopped nuts and bound together by sticky, syrupy honey.
Double-Decker Pecan Cheesecake Pie
Going the cheesecake route doesn't mean you have to give up pie altogether, which is exactly what this incredibly indulgent recipe proves. A layer of cheesecake and a layer of pecan pie equals one big bite of heaven.
Layered Pumpkin Cheesecake
When you see a pumpkin cheesecake, it's typically made with a singular filling of cream cheese flavored with pumpkin. In this recipe, you get a more literal approach that has a bottom layer of classic cheesecake and a top layer of pumpkin pie filling.
Instant Pot Double Chocolate Cheesecake
Double the chocolate, double the fun. Make this uber-rich dessert and watch it get close to outshining the more traditional Thanksgiving pies on the dessert table.
Pumpkin Cheesecake Tart with Honey Swiss Meringue
This one's a centerpiece, alright. We're already drooling over the toasted pecan crust, layer of cream cheese and classic pumpkin filling, and the toasted meringue topping.
Crème Brûlée Cheesecake
Something about the sugary, caramelized topping on this cheesecake makes it feel perfect for the coziest of family holidays.
Pumpkin Cheesecake
If looking for a classic pumpkin cheesecake recipe, this recipe with a pretty swirled topping has you covered. Tip: If the top cracks in the oven, simply whisk up homemade whipped cream and pile it on top.
Banana Pudding Cheesecake
The most jaded Thanksgiving baker can choose to go way outside the Thanksgiving box—and you won't regret it with this crowd-pleasing recipe that is inspired by a Southern-favorite dessert: banana pudding.