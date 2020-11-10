15 Tastiest Thanksgiving Cheesecake Recipes That Rival Any Pie

Many refuse to entertain a Thanksgiving spread unless there is a whole collection of comforting pies that fall into all sorts of persuasions, from gooey pecan to creamy pumpkin to spiced apple, ready for the taking after second helpings have been served and the main course is scraped clean. (We’re looking at you, Uncle Earl.) But for anyone looking to go beyond the classics, a Thanksgiving cheesecake makes one autumnal centerpiece worth the calories.

We’ve rounded up some of our best cheesecake recipes inspired by favorite Thanksgiving ingredients like pecan, pumpkin, caramel, and even bourbon. Since, you know, it is the South, after all. From creamy takes on the classics like our mini pumpkin cheesecakes to totally unique options like our reader-loved baklava cheesecake, these 15 spectacular Thanksgiving cheesecake recipes will have you leaving the pie to someone else this year.