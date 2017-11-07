Last-Minute Breakfast Casseroles for Watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Whether your family serves Thanksgiving lunch or dinner, the meal with the turkey is the biggest of the day. Yes, that includes the dressing, cranberries, casseroles, and desserts. And even though you might want to eat light the rest of the day to “save up” for that sweet potato casserole and pumpkin pie, Mama would never allow anyone in her house to go without a meal. We know you’ll be busy prepping for the meal everybody’s waiting for, but don’t forget to eat breakfast on Thanksgiving. These breakfast casseroles are the quickest and easiest ways to get a filling breakfast on the table that will serve every family member or guest. Plus, they come together faster than most because none of these recipes require hours-long chill times, and all of these breakfast casserole recipes have a high yield for big crowds. Even though these easy breakfast casseroles come together in no time, they’re all great options to make ahead too. You can prep these Thanksgiving breakfast casseroles the night before and store them in the refrigerator, or even further in advance and store them in the freezer. Adults are off work, kids are off school, and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is on TV, so your Thanksgiving breakfast shouldn’t consist of cereal or yogurt. Go all out (without all-out effort) and make one of these Thanksgiving breakfast casseroles—your family will thank you. 

Spinach-and-Broccoli Breakfast Bread Pudding

Recipe: Spinach-and-Broccoli Breakfast Bread Pudding

Broccoli and spinach gives this hearty breakfast bread pudding extra flavor and texture.

Pancake Casserole

Recipe: Pancake Casserole

This casserole puts a modern twist on traditional pancakes that the whole family will enjoy. 

Biscuits-and-Gravy Casserole

Recipe: Biscuits-and-Gravy Casserole

You may never go back to restaurant-style biscuits-and-gravy after trying this at-home casserole version. 

Golden Beet-and-Potato Breakfast Bake

Recipe: Golden Beet-and-Potato Breakfast Bake

Skillet hash brown are only made better with the addition of flavorful beets in this recipe. It's a surefire crowd-pleaser. 

Cinnamon Roll Casserole

Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Casserole

This recipe combines all the best qualities of French toast and cinnamon rolls into one hassle-free casserole.

Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich with Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

Recipe: Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich with Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

The classic sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich just got a sheet-pan makeover. 

Creamy Egg Strata

Recipe: Creamy Egg Strata

Sometimes less really is more. Eggs, cheese, bread, and a velvety filling make this recipe oh-so scrumptious. 

One-Dish Blackberry French Toast

Recipe: One-Dish Blackberry French Toast

Are you opting for sweet over savory? This one-dish french toast casserole is just the recipe to try. 

Praline-Pecan French Toast

Recipe: Praline-Pecan French Toast

Praline-Pecan French Toast is a quintessentially Southern dish. Prepare it the night before severing for a worry-free morning. 

Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole

Recipe: Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole

Spicy sausage, buttery croissants, and Parmesan cheese baked to perfection - what's not to love? 

Breakfast Enchiladas

Recipe: Breakfast Enchiladas

This meatless Mexican breakfast casserole is on the table in just an hour, but it’s a great option to make ahead, too. You can even set up a toppings bar with grape tomatoes, chopped fresh cilantro, chopped avocado, Pico de Gallo, and more.

Tomato-Herb Mini Frittatas

Recipe: Tomato-Herb Mini Frittatas

This 30-minute recipe is ideal for the kids—no one gets a bigger serving than someone else—but the adults will love the taste.

Tater Tot Bake

Recipe: Tater Tot Breakfast Bake

A one-dish breakfast casserole for a crowd that’s ready in under an hour? Sign us up, and don’t forget the two types of cheese and bacon.

Ham-and-Swiss Breakfast Pie

Recipe: Ham-and-Swiss Breakfast Pie

No offense to the classic pumpkin pie, but this savory breakfast pie might be the most delicious pie you have on Thanksgiving.

Grits and Greens with Brown Butter Hot Sauce

Recipe: Grits and Greens with Brown Butter Hot Sauce

If your family will have a bottle of hot sauce on the Thanksgiving table, this comforting grits casserole with stewed greens is the one for you.

Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Recipe: Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Using frozen hash browns makes this easy, hearty recipe even faster. This recipe has a low-ingredient list and a high yield, and it’s one the kids will love.

Red Pepper, Potato, and Ricotta Frittata

Recipe: Red Pepper, Potato, and Ricotta Frittata

The combination of roasted red peppers, Parmesan cheese, Ricotta cheese, rosemary-garlic potato wedges, and several herbs feels fancy, but this one-dish meal is quick and easy.

Sunny Skillet Breakfast

Recipe: Sunny Skillet Breakfast

Video: Sunny Skillet Breakfast

We love any meal that comes together from start to finish in a cast-iron skillet, and your family will love this hash-like casserole topped with eggs.

Cheese-and-Sausage Quiche

Recipe: Cheese-and-Sausage Quiche

This quiche is full of seasoning, and can really be enjoyed any time of day, but we have a feeling you won’t have any leftovers after breakfast.

Creamy Grits Casserole

Recipe: Creamy Grits Casserole

You can’t ruin a classic Southern ingredient like grits, but this quick, two-cheese casserole sure does improve them.

Squash Frittata

Recipe: Squash Frittata

This squash frittata is a healthy breakfast that looks pretty, too.

Sausage, Biscuit, and Gravy Bake

Recipe: Sausage, Biscuit, and Gravy Bake

The delicious, downhome flavor of biscuits and sausage gravy with the one-dish ease of a casserole. This breakfast bake is family tested and approved.

Farmer's Oven-Baked Omelet

Recipe: Farmer's Oven-Baked Omelet

An omelet that’s full of seasoning, serves a crowd, and bakes in one dish in the oven is an omelet we want to make.

Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole

Recipe: Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole

This casserole has a high yield for your biggest gathering, and it includes all the goodness of a Southern breakfast. You can assemble this up to four days ahead, and keep in the fridge; then let it stand at room temp for 30 minutes before baking.

Quiche Lorraine

Recipe: Quiche Lorraine

We included bacon in our version of this classic quiche recipe because what’s breakfast without bacon?

Confetti Omelet Casserole

Recipe: Confetti Omelet Casserole

Celebrate Thanksgiving with some confetti (omelet casserole, that is).

Tomato-Herb Frittata

Recipe: Tomato-Herb Frittata

This fresh frittata recipe is fast and easy, and the recipe includes options for tomato-sausage, bacon-mushroom, and eggplant-olive variations if you want to mix it up.

Cheddar Cheese Grits Casserole

Recipe: Cheddar Cheese Grits Casserole

Video: Cheddar Cheese Grits Casserole

Nothing says Southern comfort like a bowl of cheese grits, but a bowl of cheese grits casserole might say it better.

