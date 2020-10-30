Our Best Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Breakfast Ideas
Since you’ll already be spending plenty of time in the kitchen on Thanksgiving Day preparing your classic holiday meal, make one of these delicious breakfast recipes in advance so you can still feed your hungry crowd with little effort on your part. Prepping the first meal of the day in advance will allow you to enjoy some extra time relaxing with your family and less time in the kitchen scrambling to pull breakfast together. And just because these recipes can be prepared ahead of time doesn't mean they skimp on flavor or heartiness. After the first bite, they'll be requesting that these make-ahead breakfast recipes become your new Thanksgiving morning tradition.
Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole
This casserole can be assembled up to four days in advance of cooking. Just let it come to room temperature and pop it in the oven on Thanksgiving morning.
Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole
Since this recipe needs to chill for 8 hours before baking, it was made for those days when you need a make-ahead meal.
Baked Oatmeal
Apples and pecans are our mix-ins of choice, but you can use whatever seasonal nuts or fruits that you have on hand.
Pancake Casserole
Making pancakes for a crowd isn’t always convenient, but this casserole allows you to get a warm pancake breakfast on the table in no time.
Crustless Ham and Spinach Quiche
Quiche can be frozen for up to a month, so you can prepare this light and easy breakfast long before the holiday arrives.
Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole
Kids and adults alike will love being able to eat tater tots for breakfast.
Bacon-and-Cheddar Grits Quiche
A grits crust makes this quiche unlike any you've ever had before. It's definitely a holiday-worthy breakfast.
Cheesy Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake
Assemble this casserole a day or two before your guests arrive and store it in the refrigerator until you're ready to bake.
Pumpkin Streusel Muffins
This recipe can be made into muffins or loaves. If you'd like to prepare them more than a day or two in advance, they'll taste just as good if you reheat them after freezing.
Sausage-Stuffed Honey Buns
These honey buns are reminiscent of the flavors of pancakes with a side of sausage. Depending on how far in advance you'd like to prepare them, they can be stored in the refrigerator or freezer until you're ready to reheat and serve.
Oven-Baked Buttermilk French Toast
French toast is always a crowd pleaser, and this make-ahead version can be stored in the refrigerator unbaked or in the freezer once baked.
Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole
If you're going to bake and store this casserole in the freezer, reserve the fresh herbs to add just before reheating.
Croissant Breakfast Casserole
You can store this casserole unbaked in the refrigerator overnight until you're ready to bake.
Sausage Gravy Casserole with Cheddar-Cornmeal Biscuits
This casserole was made to be frozen, anywhere from one day to up to two months, so you can really plan ahead this year.
Apple Bread
Throw this quick and easy bread recipe into the oven a day or two before your guests arrive. It's the ideal companion for morning coffee.