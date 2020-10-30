Our Best Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Breakfast Ideas

By Jenna Sims
October 30, 2020
Caitlin Bensel

Since you’ll already be spending plenty of time in the kitchen on Thanksgiving Day preparing your classic holiday meal, make one of these delicious breakfast recipes in advance so you can still feed your hungry crowd with little effort on your part. Prepping the first meal of the day in advance will allow you to enjoy some extra time relaxing with your family and less time in the kitchen scrambling to pull breakfast together. And just because these recipes can be prepared ahead of time doesn't mean they skimp on flavor or heartiness. After the first bite, they'll be requesting that these make-ahead breakfast recipes become your new Thanksgiving morning tradition. 

1 of 15

Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole

This casserole can be assembled up to four days in advance of cooking. Just let it come to room temperature and pop it in the oven on Thanksgiving morning.

2 of 15

Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole

Since this recipe needs to chill for 8 hours before baking, it was made for those days when you need a make-ahead meal.

3 of 15

Baked Oatmeal

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Baked Oatmeal

Apples and pecans are our mix-ins of choice, but you can use whatever seasonal nuts or fruits that you have on hand. 

4 of 15

Pancake Casserole

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Pancake Casserole

Making pancakes for a crowd isn’t always convenient, but this casserole allows you to get a warm pancake breakfast on the table in no time. 

5 of 15

Crustless Ham and Spinach Quiche

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Crustless Ham and Spinach Quiche

Quiche can be frozen for up to a month, so you can prepare this light and easy breakfast long before the holiday arrives. 

6 of 15

Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole

Kids and adults alike will love being able to eat tater tots for breakfast. 

7 of 15

Bacon-and-Cheddar Grits Quiche

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Bacon-and-Cheddar Grits Quiche

A grits crust makes this quiche unlike any you've ever had before. It's definitely a holiday-worthy breakfast. 

8 of 15

Cheesy Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Cheesy Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake

Assemble this casserole a day or two before your guests arrive and store it in the refrigerator until you're ready to bake. 

9 of 15

Pumpkin Streusel Muffins

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Pumpkin Streusel Muffins

This recipe can be made into muffins or loaves. If you'd like to prepare them more than a day or two in advance, they'll taste just as good if you reheat them after freezing. 

10 of 15

Sausage-Stuffed Honey Buns

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Sausage-Stuffed Honey Buns

These honey buns are reminiscent of the flavors of pancakes with a side of sausage. Depending on how far in advance you'd like to prepare them, they can be stored in the refrigerator or freezer until you're ready to reheat and serve. 

11 of 15

Oven-Baked Buttermilk French Toast

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Oven-Baked Buttermilk French Toast

French toast is always a crowd pleaser, and this make-ahead version can be stored in the refrigerator unbaked or in the freezer once baked. 

12 of 15

Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

If you're going to bake and store this casserole in the freezer, reserve the fresh herbs to add just before reheating.

13 of 15

Croissant Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Croissant Breakfast Casserole

You can store this casserole unbaked in the refrigerator overnight until you're ready to bake.

14 of 15

Sausage Gravy Casserole with Cheddar-Cornmeal Biscuits

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sausage Gravy Casserole with Cheddar-Cornmeal Biscuits

This casserole was made to be frozen, anywhere from one day to up to two months, so you can really plan ahead this year. 

15 of 15

Apple Bread

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Apple Bread

Throw this quick and easy bread recipe into the oven a day or two before your guests arrive. It's the ideal companion for morning coffee. 

