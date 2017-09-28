25 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Desserts You Can Whip Up the Night Before

Thanksgiving is a holiday of epic preparation. You have to get your menu organized and assigned, prep the many creamy casseroles, set out the china, decorate the table, and make sure that turkey is thawed and ready. Oh wait—and then there's dessert!

As the finishing touch on the Thanksgiving meal, dessert is often looked forward to by our families as much as the turkey and stuffing; but if you're the one cooking, it's not always your first priority. So, if you've ever been down to the wire on picking a dessert to make or if you're just looking for an easy bake-and-take option, you'll be more than pleased with these quick desserts that don't require nearly as much hands-on time as your family will think after taking a taste.

You can whip these desserts up the night before, and they'll taste freshly made at your Thanksgiving meal the next day. When it comes to Thanksgiving, store-bought pie crusts, easily frosted sheet and Bundt cakes, and overnight-chilled cheesecakes are sometimes the trick to waking up (a little) more stress-free on Thanksgiving morning.