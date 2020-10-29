These Instant Pot Recipes Are The Ultimate Thanksgiving Time-Savers

Seasoned holiday hostesses know the drill. When you're preparing to feed a packed house, Thanksgiving morning becomes more about cooking timetables and oven schedules than parades and football. Our saving grace often comes in the form of appliances–that green bean casserole you can make in your slow cooker or the air fryer appetizer that will keep your stovetop focused on the main event. Anything that keeps our oven free for the bird is a blessing. Luckily, the Instant Pot adds a whole 'nother option in our Thanksgiving arsenal. From traditional sides, like our Instant Pot Mashed Sweet Potatoes and our Instant Pot Cranberry Sauce, to desserts and appetizers, like our Instant Pot Pumpkin Cheesecake or our Instant Pot Meatballs, these quick and easy Thanksgiving recipes can be a holiday lifesaver.