Thanksgiving Recipes You Can Make Now and Freeze for Later
While spending quality time with those you love is the most important part of Thanksgiving, the food you'll enjoy together is a close second on the list. The tradition and memories associated with food will be remembered and passed down for years to come. We're here to share the good news that almost every recipe on your Thanksgiving menu can be made in advance and frozen until you are ready to serve. Preparing sides, appetizers, and desserts ahead of time and storing them in the freezer will allow you to spend less time in the kitchen on Thanksgiving Day and spend more time with your family. Plus, you’ll be able to devote all of your attention to cooking the main course. From rolls to cornbread dressing to pumpkin pie, start making these freezer-friendly Thanksgiving recipes now and you'll be more prepared than ever before to gather around the table this November.
Make-Ahead Yeast Rolls
Homemade rolls are completely worth the extra time they take to prepare. This recipe makes 32 rolls and after baking they can be stored in a zip-top bag in the freezer until Thanksgiving Day.
Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole
Our favorite kind of casserole is cheesy, comforting, and easy to freeze. Lucky for us, this dish checks each one of those boxes.
Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites
Sweet potatoes add a fall flair to this traditional crowd-pleasing appetizer.
Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever
Serving pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving will be even easier when you can just pull it out of the freezer.
Old-School Green Bean Casserole
Reserve the fried onions that top this recipe until just before you serve after reheating.
Classic Cornbread Dressing
This classic cornbread dressing can be prepared up to one month ahead of time and stored in the freezer.
Pecan Pie
Pecan pies can freeze and reheat beautifully. Allow it to thaw in the refrigerator before reheating.
Cheesy Potato Casserole
Adding Cheddar and Parmesan cheese to creamy mashed potatoes will make this casserole an instant hit.
Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese
Mac and cheese doesn't have to be store-bought to be frozen. Cook as directed, allow it to cool completely, and then store in the freezer until the big feast.
Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole
If you'll have overnight guests, it's never a bad idea to stash a breakfast casserole in the freezer.
Single-Crust Pie Pastry
You'll thank yourself later for stocking your freezer with a few homemade pie crusts in advance of the busy holiday season.
Savory Sweet Potato Casserole
Sweet potato casserole is easy to freeze, as long as you follow one rule: leave off the toppings before the dish goes into the freezer.
Cheese Dreams
You can pop these cheesy appetizer bites straight into the oven from the freezer, just increase cook time by 10 minutes.