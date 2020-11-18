More Thanks For The Giving

This year, especially, I’m quick to spiral down internally, imagining that I’m being treated like a short-order cook, being taken for granted. (I’m not.) As I look around the table and notice that my husband and I are the only ones with beverages—I put the food on the table but just ask that everyone make their own drinks, for heaven’s sake—I’ll ready myself to unleash a tirade about laziness, commensurate effort, and personal responsibility. I mean, are my kids really so lazy that they’ll just go through the meal parched instead of pouring a glass of water? Just about the time that I inhale deeply for my big rant, the boys will have hoovered their food and started clearing their plates. They’ll come over to me, pat me on the shoulder, and say, “Thanks for dinner, Mom.” And I melt. It’s become so rote that they’re not even aware they’re saying it. But I certainly hear it, every single time.