How To Cook a Turkey

While most think the cooking happens the day of, the process of preparing the turkey actually begins one week to three days before Thanksgiving, when you shop for and begin to thaw the turkey. Thinking ahead and planning out a turkey-cooking schedule will help your Thanksgiving dinner go on without a hitch. It's always better to allot more time, rather than less, to preparing and cooking your turkey—a hungry crowd will certainly not be pleased if you have to delay the start time of your Thanksgiving feast. Plan out the space you'll need in the oven for the turkey and all the sides. Do as much as possible ahead of time to enjoy a stress-free Thanksgiving feast; these hints will make your meal planning easier.

Roasting is the most traditional way to cook a turkey—and the technique we'll explain here—but there are still ways to mix it up. This year, try our Sweet-and-Spicy Roast Turkey, brined with a spice rub and brushed with hot sauce and honey. Or, if you want to venture further outside the box, try smoking your turkey.

How to Select a Turkey

The week before Thanksgiving, head to the supermarket to ensure you get the best bird possible. One big decision you'll face when selecting your turkey is whether you want a fresh or frozen turkey.

In reality, there's not much difference between a fresh or frozen turkey. Fresh is more convenient if you're pushed for time, but will cost more per pound than frozen. Fresh turkeys may occasionally have ice crystals (from being refrigerated and transported at very cold temperatures) that will need to thaw. As long as you're thinking ahead and allot enough time for the turkey to thaw, a frozen turkey should do the trick.

When selecting a turkey, you want to consider your party size. Calculate how many pounds of turkey you'll need based on the number of guests who will be attending your Thanksgiving feast (don't worry: this handy guide helps you sort out all the math). Keep in mind that two smaller turkeys may serve your needs better than one large.

How To Thaw a Frozen Turkey

Thaw a frozen turkey in the refrigerator in its original wrap. Place it on a tray or pan to catch any drips. Allow two to three days for an 8- to 12-pound turkey; a 12- to 16-pounder will require three to four days.

To thaw the bird in less time, place the turkey in its unopened bag in a large container, and cover it with cold water. Change the water every 30 minutes to keep it cold (and safe). This will thaw an 8- to 12-pound turkey in four to six hours, while a 12- to 16-pound turkey takes six to nine hours.

How To Prepare a Turkey for Cooking

You'll want to start preparing the turkey at least 4 hours before you plan to serve dinner; the cooking time, however, depends on the size of your turkey. While the turkey may only take 3 hours to cook, you have to factor in time for it to stand before and after roasting.

When the turkey is completely thawed, remove the giblets and the neck from the body cavity (usually in a sack inside the bird). Save the neck to infuse extra flavor into your gravy. Rinse the turkey inside and out with cold water. Carefully loosen skin without completely detaching it and distribute salt (or your chosen spice rub) evenly under the skin. Drizzle the skin with oil and a few additional tablespoons of salt.

Truss the turkey so that it will cook evenly, retain moisture, and have a compact shape. Here's how.

Secure the legs. Some turkeys come with a metal clip; if yours doesn't, use cotton twine (ask your butcher for some). Tuck excess skin down between the breast and the legs so the skin won't split as the turkey cooks. Lift the tips of the wings up and over the breast, and tuck them under the turkey; secure excess of the neck flap (use a wooden pick if necessary). Line the bottom of the roasting pan with foil for easier cleanup.

Instead of placing the turkey directly in the oven, let it stand at room temperature for 30 minutes to 1 hour to let it warm up slightly, which will help it cook evenly.

How to Roast a Turkey

Place the turkey on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. If you don't have a roasting pan, use a large foil roasting pan from the supermarket, and place it on a baking sheet for extra support. Add 3 cups of water to the pan to help create steam that will crisp the turkey's skin. Rotate the pan halfway through cooking. You'll want to bake the whole turkey for approximately 15 to 20 minutes per pound; you can tell when it's done using the temperature guidelines below.

Don't seal turkey with foil or a roaster lid because it will steam rather than roast. However, if your turkey is browning unevenly or achieves a beautiful, crispy golden-brown skin before its inside is fully cooked, draping aluminum foil over any crisped areas of the turkey will stop the browning process while still ensuring the turkey cooks all the way through.

How To Tell When a Turkey is Fully Cooked

Place a meat thermometer in the thickest part of the thigh (being sure not to touch the bone). The turkey is done when the thermometer registers 180°F. Breast meat, which has less fat, only needs to come to 170°F; it also applies if you're doing a turkey breast rather than a whole turkey. Allow turkey to stand 15 to 20 minutes before carving.

WATCH: How To Carve A Turkey

How To Store Turkey Leftovers

Don't tie up valuable space in the refrigerator with the turkey carcass. Remove the meat from the bones. Place white meat slices and dark meat pieces in separate zip-top plastic bags—ready for leftover turkey sandwiches, soups, or other recipes. And be sure to use those extra bits to make a Turkey Stock.

Other Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Cooking Tips