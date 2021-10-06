DIY Your Way to Turkey Day with This Festive Thanksgiving Pie Garland

Holiday decorating is more than a hobby in the South—it's a point of pride. Creating a space for your extended family to feel at home throughout the season is an art form that many have perfected over time. From Thanksgiving until New Years, it's all about finding the right balance of fun and formal to make your festivities feel uniquely yours.

It all starts with our Thanksgiving decorating traditions. We pull out our fall decor, add pumpkins to our front porches, and light apple-cinnamon candles in our living rooms. If you're looking for something new to add to your favorite decor pieces, why not DIY your way into the season with a Thanksgiving Pie Garland.

It's incredibly simple to pull together. You can make it on your own, but the materials and skills required makes it an especially enjoyable family activity. The little ones will love helping you place the "pie slices" while bigger kids can help cut and glue. The end result is a conversation-starter that everyone who helped can be especially proud of. Here's what you need to know to get started.

Materials

Scissors

Burlap fabric

Red, brown, and orange felt

Cotton balls

Hot glue and hot glue gun

Card stock or cardboard

Dark twine

How to Make Thanksgiving Pie Garland