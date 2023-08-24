Texas Breaks Record For Green Sea Turtle Nests

Things keep looking up for sea turtles in the South.

The latest history-making report on the shelled creatures comes out of Texas, where the number of green sea turtle nests have broken records.

According to Padre Island National Seashore, 43 green sea turtle nests had been documented in Texas as of August 9, surpassing the previous state record of 36 nests, set in 2020. And nesting season isn't over yet for the green sea turtles. With a month still left in the season, that number could still climb.

"Females nest every 2-5 years and can nest every 2 weeks during nesting season. Each nest contains an average of 110 eggs that take about 2 months to hatch," Padre Island National Seashore wrote on Facebook.

Just a few weeks ago, Alabama conservationists celebrated the successful hatch of the first-ever green sea turtle nest in the history of Dauphin Island. This species primarily nests in Florida due to the abundance of sea grasses.

Green turtles, the largest hard-shelled sea turtle species, are listed as endangered by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

Residents and visitors are asked to help protect sea turtles by cleaning up after trips to the beach, filling in holes, knocking down sandcastles, and most importantly, by keeping lights off at night.

If you do see a turtle nesting or hatching, keep your distance and call the turtle hotline at 866-SEA-TURTLE.

