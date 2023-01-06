Culture and Lifestyle Activities and Entertainment Sports Texas A&M Basketball Game Delayed After Aggies Forget Uniforms At Hotel Whoops! By Melissa Locker Melissa Locker Melissa Locker writes about food, drinks, culture, gardening, and the joys of Waffle House Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on January 6, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: James Gilbert/Getty Images We’ve all left things in hotel rooms before, but usually that causes just a mere inconvenience. When Texas A&M’s basketball team left something behind, though, it caused a delay in a nationally televised sporting event. That’s because the item they left at their hotel? It was their game jerseys. Texas A&M was wearing their practice jerseys as they warmed up for their college basketball matchup against Florida on Wednesday, so it took them a moment to realize that they had forgotten their game jerseys at the hotel. While they quickly sent a staff member back to the hotel to get the all-important uniforms, it was too late. There was no way for the Aggies to suit up in time to make tip-off. That meant the game was delayed while Texas A&M got their uniforms and got dressed. It was a surprising situation that stunned even the seen-it-all ESPN commentators. “I've never seen it before,” commentator Jimmy Dykes said, according to Sports Illustrated. “We'll probably never see it again.” Due to the unfortunate delay, Texas A&M earned a technical foul, which meant Florida started the game with a free throw. The shot was taken by Florida guard Will Richard who made it, so the Aggies started their game down a point before the game even officially started. They made up for lost time, though, eventually winning over Florida 66-63. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit