This Texas-Based Retailer Just Slashed Prices Across Jeans, Boots, Tops, And More

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Tecovas These boots may be made for walkin', but this Texas-based retailer specializes in boots, apparel, and accessories made for struttin' instead. Handcrafted in Léon, Mexico, these high-quality leather shoes and products from Tecovas last for years. Breezy blouses take you to date night. Cowboy (or rather cowgirl) booties take you out line dancing. And these flattering jeans, layering tops, and accessories will keep you looking good all year round, whether bundling up for winter or getting through that soupy summer heat. For a limited time only, Tecovas is slashing prices across its clearance section, giving you access to its “Last Call, Y’all” sale with steals up to 46 percent off on items that are either seasonal or leaving the storefront for good. Here’s what we’re adding to our carts. 8 Tecovas Clearance Deals Leather Tassel Key Ring, $19 (was $35) The Lucy Suede Cowgirl Bootie, $199 (was $235) Cotton Slub Henley, $29 (was $54) Muscle Tank, $19 (was $32) High-Rise Straight Jean, $59 (was $95) Denim Pearl Snap Button Down, $49 (was $78) Solid Button Down, $49 (was $78) High-Rise Skinny Jean, $59 (was $95) Tecovas Leather Tassel Key Ring This 6-inch leather tassel (with a 1-inch diameter key ring) is crafted from bonafide bovine leather, the brand’s milled Vachetta signature. Vachetta, for those unfamiliar, is full-grain, vegetable-tanned, and a signifier of high quality. This key chain fastens with a brass clip, and even includes a monogrammable tag—which makes an excellent gift as well. Bonus: It’s available in both black and brown shades. BUY IT: $19 (was $35); tecovas.com Tecovas The Lucy Suede Cowgirl Bootie This versatile, handmade Western bootie comes in four decadent colors (terracotta, light gray, sky blue, and golden sand), making it a quality statement item: bold enough to add an accent to any outfit, but flexible enough to go with anything. Ankle-length and featuring a subtle hand-cording detail, the boot is both elegant and water-resistant. Oh, and the brand recommends you order a size down from your usual for the best fit. BUY IT: $199 (was $235); tecovas.com Tecovas Cotton Slub Henley This soft-to-touch henley might be intended for him, but it’s comfortable and stylish enough that you’ll want to steal it away. Crafted from 100 percent breathable cotton, the pre-washed design minimizes shrinkage. The ribbed sleeve cuffs and reinforced placket make it a durable choice that will be your go-to comfort pick for years to come—and it’s now 46 percent off. BUY IT: $29 (was $54); tecovas.com Tecovas Muscle Tank This tagless and sleeveless top, available in a striking brown, makes a thoughtful choice year-round. It’s made from 100 percent pima cotton (so no summertime sweats) with a traditional scoop-neck design and relaxed fit that looks flattering alone and under layers. Staple moment, anyone? BUY IT: $19 (was $32); tecovas.com Tecovas High-Rise Straight Leg Jeans Meet your new favorite jean—and for under $60? Sold. Available in both a medium and a dark wash, these high-rise beauts feature a classic-cut that can take you from day to night with an all-day stretch. Their fit is body-hugging through the hips and seat with a straight leg opening—so you can show off those on-sale boots you bought in tandem. BUY IT: $59 (was $95); tecovas.com Tecovas Denim Pearl Snap Button Down Every gal needs a default chambray top, and this classically styled edition from Tecovas is simply darling. Breathable 100 percent slub cotton keeps you cool and relaxed, while brass-accented pearl snaps add just the right amount of pizzazz. Layer ‘em or let ‘em speak for themselves, and it’s available in both light wash and dark wash shades. BUY IT: $49 (was $78); tecovas.com Tecovas Solid Button Down This gorgeous, breezy bone-colored button down has a fashion-forward approach to old Western style. A delicate construction of (slightly sheer) plain weave cotton, this elegant top has gently billowing sleeves—but is tough enough to last you through any adventure. A mandarin-style collar and pleated front and back details add to the look. BUY IT: $49 (was $78); tecovas.com Tecovas High-Rise Skinny Jeans If you prefer a more tapered appearance in your denim, opt for these on-sale High-Rise Skinny Jeans, now 38 percent off. The slender style is always a bombshell to save in your closet, and they’re tailor-made to tuck right into your boots, no tugging or stuffing necessary. 