News Tim McThaw, Snowletta Lynn Possible Names For New Tennessee Snowplows By Melissa Locker

Photo: MANDEL NGAN / Contributor/Getty It's the most wonderful time of the year. Yes, it's the holidays, but it's also the Tennessee Department of Transportation's Name A Snowplow Contest! TDOT has opened the polls for folks to choose a name for the friendly neighborhood snowplows that make the streets safe when the snow comes. The names are fantastic with puns aplenty and country icons getting a little recognition. Personal favorites include Rhinestone Plowboy, Snowletta Lynn, Tim McThaw, Graceland Growler, and Gatlinbrr. With so many great options it could be hard to choose just one. Luckily you don't have to! TDOT is looking for four names for the four plows that will clear the roads in Memphis, Knoxville, Nashville and Chattanooga. The four names with the most votes will get the honors. While we have our favorites, check out the full list of names: Big LeplowskiBig OrangeBoomBoomPlowBrinestone PlowboyDarth BladerDon't flurry, be happyFreeze Slick MafiaGatlinbrrGraceland GrowlerGrit & BrineKing HenryMelton JohnMilkNBreadNashville PlowdatorsNo More, Mr. Ice Guy!Reba McEnplowerRhinestone PlowboySleetwood MacSnowleneSnowletta LynnSweet Child O' BrineTennessee VolunCLEARThaw EnforcementTim McThawYou're Welcome Voting ends Friday, December 30 at 4:30 p.m. and the winners will be announced in the new year.