Tim McThaw, Snowletta Lynn Possible Names For New Tennessee Snowplows

It's the most wonderful time of the year. Yes, it’s the holidays, but it’s also the Tennessee Department of Transportation's Name A Snowplow Contest!



TDOT has opened the polls for folks to choose a name for the friendly neighborhood snowplows that make the streets safe when the snow comes. The names are fantastic with puns aplenty and country icons getting a little recognition. Personal favorites include Rhinestone Plowboy, Snowletta Lynn, Tim McThaw, Graceland Growler, and Gatlinbrr.



With so many great options it could be hard to choose just one. Luckily you don’t have to! TDOT is looking for four names for the four plows that will clear the roads in Memphis, Knoxville, Nashville and Chattanooga. The four names with the most votes will get the honors.



While we have our favorites, check out the full list of names:

Big Leplowski

Big Orange

BoomBoomPlow

Brinestone Plowboy

Darth Blader

Don't flurry, be happy

Freeze Slick Mafia

Gatlinbrr

Graceland Growler

Grit & Brine

King Henry

Melton John

MilkNBread

Nashville Plowdators

No More, Mr. Ice Guy!

Reba McEnplower

Rhinestone Plowboy

Sleetwood Mac

Snowlene

Snowletta Lynn

Sweet Child O' Brine

Tennessee VolunCLEAR

Thaw Enforcement

Tim McThaw

You're Welcome

Voting ends Friday, December 30 at 4:30 p.m. and the winners will be announced in the new year.