“Yellowstone” Creator Taylor Sheridan Heads To Texas For New Project About The Oil Boom

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is heading to West Texas, at least for a while. His latest project in his ever expanding portfolio of television hits is called Land Man and it will probably be your new favorite show on Paramount +.

Based on “Boomtown”, a podcast from Texas Monthly that explored the rapid growth of the oil industry in Texas’s Permian Basin. The show is a modern-day gold rush story where, as Texas Monthly put it, “billionaire wildcatters and roughnecks are fueling an oil boom so big it’s reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics.”

The podcast was hosted by Christian Wallace who grew up in West Texas, worked on an oil rig, and got a front row seat to the oil boom and bust in West Texas. The show has plenty of juicy fodder for Sheridan to turn into a compelling TV series. “It really focuses on greed," Sheridan said about the series. "The very best and the very worst of man, of humanity. And that is a story worth telling and worth exploring.

Like with his other projects, Sheridan has a big name signed up to star in Land Man. Billy Bob Thornton will play Tommy Norris, a crisis manager for an oil company, a role that Sheridan reportedly wrote with the Academy Award winner in mind. This will be a reunion of sorts as Thornton made a brief appearance in theYellowstone prequel series, 1883, playing the sheriff of Fort Worth.

Joining Thornton are Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, and Ali Larter, Variety reports. According to that publication, Randolph will play Ainsley Norris, “the wild and strong-willed seventeen-year-old daughter of Tommy Norris (Thornton).” Lofland will play Cooper Norris, “Tommy’s son, who is new to the demanding work in the oil and gas fields of west Texas.” Larter will play Angela, Tommy’s ex-wife.

While Yellowstone is ending after Season 5, it seems like there will be plenty of other shows to watch, including Land Man, the Matthew McConaughey spin-off, and all the other shows in the Yellowstone universe streaming on Paramount+.