Taylor Sheridan Addresses Kevin Costner’s "Yellowstone" Exit For The First Time: “I’m Disappointed”

Taylor Sheridan has finally broken his silence on Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone departure.

In a new cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, the showrunner took time out of his superhuman schedule to open up about a variety of topics, and to address the Costner situation for the first time since rumors began swirling earlier this year.

Costner’s decision to exit the juggernaut series began making headlines back in February, sparking rampant speculation about his reasoning. Paramount has since confirmed that the show will end with the upcoming second half of its fifth season. And Costner has shared that he left to focus on his own Western epic, a four-movie saga titled Horizon.

The actor reportedly requested to work less days on Yellowstone to focus on his movies over the years, which frustrated producers. Though the Costner camp argues that it was the producers who were inflexible with scheduling.

Speaking with THR from his Four Sixes ranch, Sheridan paints a picture of a showrunner and his star stuck between a rock and a hard place. Sheridan, who has numerous projects in the works, stressed that he has very little control over production schedules. According to him, the situation devolved once “people way above” him became involved.

“My last conversation with Kevin was that he had this passion project he wanted to direct,” Sheridan recalled. “He and the network were arguing about when he could be done with Yellowstone. I said, ‘We can certainly work a schedule toward [his preferred exit date],’ which we did.”

According to THR, Costner still hasn’t been convinced to film a few scenes to wrap his character.

“My opinion of Kevin as an actor hasn’t altered,” Sheridan continued. “His creation of John Dutton is symbolic and powerful … and I’ve never had an issue with Kevin that he and I couldn’t work out on the phone. But once lawyers get involved, then people don’t get to talk to each other and start saying things that aren’t true and attempt to shift blame based on how the press or public seem to be reacting. He took a lot of this on the chin and I don’t know that anyone deserves it. His movie seems to be a great priority to him and he wants to shift focus. I sure hope [the movie is] worth it—and that it’s a good one.”

“I’m disappointed,” he added. “It truncates the closure of his character. It doesn’t alter it, but it truncates it.”

Costner’s Yellowstone role isn’t the only thing he’s sacrificing to pursue Horizon. The Oscar-winner went as far as mortgaging one of his beachfront properties to help finance the passion project.

"I've mortgaged 10 acres on the water in Santa Barbara where I was going to build my last house. But I did it without a thought,” Costner told Deadline, noting that the move made his accountant distraught. ”But it's my life, and I believe in the idea and the story."

"At the end of the day, I'm a storyteller and I went ahead and put my own money into it,” he continued. “I'm not a very good businessman so scratch your head if you will."

Costner, who has been working on the project since 1988, told Deadline that after countless attempts to get it made, he ultimately decided to take matters into his own hands.

“I don’t know why, but I have not let go of this one,” he said. “I’ve pushed it into the middle of the table three times in my career and didn’t blink. This is my fourth."

