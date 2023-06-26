Taylor Sheridan Mulling “Three Or Four” Additional “Yellowstone” Prequels

From Kevin Costner’s fraught Yellowstone exit to the pressures of paying for his dream ranch, Taylor Sheridan’s recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter offers a fascinating glimpse into the mind and mission of one of Hollywood’s most prolific showrunners.

Sheridan currently has his hands in more Yellowstone spinoffs and prequels than we can count, including a “new chapter” in the saga starring Matthew McConaughey. And, by the looks of it, he’s just getting started.

Sheridan was deliberately vague about the McConaughey-led series, though he did reveal that it will have “Yellowstone” in the title. With only the “broadest strokes” figured out, he could only hint that it will be a stand-alone story featuring a new cast and location.

“My idea of a spinoff is the same as my idea of a prequel—read into that what you will,” Sheridan shared, ambiguously.

“There are lots of places where a way of life that existed for 150 years is slamming against a new way of life, but the challenges are completely different,” he added. “There are a lot of places you can tell this story.”

According to THR, Sheridan is also planning several more yet-to-be-announced Yellowstone prequels. Three or four, to be exact.

“[The prequels are] time capsules of life in Montana as a microcosm of the world as a whole,” he told the publication. “They’re big spectacles, and the more that you move into the modern era, the bigger that spectacle becomes. I know these are huge bets Paramount makes on me every time. I’m asking them to give me Game of Thrones season six money for what is essentially a pilot every year, and that’s a big ask. As long as I do my job well, and people don’t bore of the genre, I think there will be enough for many more [prequels]—three or four. [Paramount president and CEO] Chris McCarthy trusts me, because I haven’t been wrong yet.”

Well if anyone can pull that off, it’s Taylor Sheridan!

