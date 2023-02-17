Culture and Lifestyle History and Traditions Augusta National Brings Back "Taste of the Masters" Package With New Hosting Kit Order yours now for the ultimate watch party. By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on February 17, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Masters Tournament The Taste of the Masters is one of the few good things to come out of 2020. The fan-favorite food package debuted in November of that year as a way to give ticket holders a fuller experience as they watched the tournament from home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Even with the Masters Tournament having returned to full and glorious capacity, the folks at Augusta National are doing it again, delivering the iconic foods of the Masters directly to homes across the country so fans can create the ultimate watch party. This year they’ve even sweetened the deal. For the first time ever, the Taste of the Masters package also features exclusive hosting accessories including coasters, Masters pin flag toothpicks, menus, food cards, and more. Masters Tournament From pimento cheese and egg salad to chocolate chip cookies, Masters fans can get all their concession stand favorites delivered from Augusta National Golf Club right to their door. Available for pre-order now, the Taste of the Masters package ($175) includes: 24 ounces of pimento cheese24 ounces of egg salad24 ounces of North Carolina-style pulled pork BBQ6 bags of plain potato chips6 bags of BBQ potato chips12 chocolate chip cookies25 Masters branded souvenir cups12 sheets of Masters branded wax paper 12 Masters branded coastersHosting kit materials Note: buns are not included. Masters Tournament The Taste of the Masters food package serves 12-14 people and will be delivered (in temperature-controlled packaging) by April 6. Order yours at TasteOfTheMasters.com and start planning your watch party now. Be a dear and send us an invitation, would you? Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit