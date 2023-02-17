Augusta National Brings Back "Taste of the Masters" Package With New Hosting Kit

Order yours now for the ultimate watch party.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Published on February 17, 2023
Taste of the Masters
Photo:

Masters Tournament

The Taste of the Masters is one of the few good things to come out of 2020. The fan-favorite food package debuted in November of that year as a way to give ticket holders a fuller experience as they watched the tournament from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Even with the Masters Tournament having returned to full and glorious capacity, the folks at Augusta National are doing it again, delivering the iconic foods of the Masters directly to homes across the country so fans can create the ultimate watch party.

This year they’ve even sweetened the deal. For the first time ever, the Taste of the Masters package also features exclusive hosting accessories including coasters, Masters pin flag toothpicks, menus, food cards, and more.

Augusta National Egg Salad

Masters Tournament

From pimento cheese and egg salad to chocolate chip cookies, Masters fans can get all their concession stand favorites delivered from Augusta National Golf Club right to their door.

Available for pre-order now, the Taste of the Masters package ($175) includes:

  • 24 ounces of pimento cheese
  • 24 ounces of egg salad
  • 24 ounces of North Carolina-style pulled pork BBQ
  • 6 bags of plain potato chips
  • 6 bags of BBQ potato chips
  • 12 chocolate chip cookies
  • 25 Masters branded souvenir cups
  • 12 sheets of Masters branded wax paper 
  • 12 Masters branded coasters
  • Hosting kit materials

Note: buns are not included.

Augusta National Pulled Pork

Masters Tournament

The Taste of the Masters food package serves 12-14 people and will be delivered (in temperature-controlled packaging) by April 6. Order yours at TasteOfTheMasters.com and start planning your watch party now.

Be a dear and send us an invitation, would you?

