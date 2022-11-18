Get Your Thanksgiving Feast For Just $25 From Target

There’s a new reason to be thankful this holiday season—Target is selling a full Thanksgiving feast for just $25.

Whether you’re headed over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house or celebrating Friendsgiving at home, this meal deal has almost everything a group needs for a full Thanksgiving feast. There’s a 10-pound turkey, which is big enough for a crowd and hopefully will leave plenty of turkey for those all-imporant leftovers. Of course, at the bargain price of just 99 cents a pound, if you really want to ensure leftovers, you could pick up two.

Thanksgiving isn’t all about the bird, though, so there are plenty of sides, too. You’ll find Stove Top Stuffing Mix, a bag of Russet potatoes for mashing or roasting, and a jar of Heinz Home Style Roasted Turkey Gravy to heat-and-serve with the meal. To round out the feast, there is a bag of frozen whole kernel yellow corn, jellied cranberry sauce, and wheat dinner rolls. All that for just $25! While you’ll have to provide your own green bean casserole and, of course, a holiday dessert or two, those are easily suggested when a guest asks what they can bring.

If you’ve already purchased your Turkey Day feast, don’t worry. This festive feast will be available for Christmas and even New Year’s Eve, as it will be stocked from now until December 31.