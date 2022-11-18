Get Your Thanksgiving Feast For Just $25 From Target

The turkey is big enough to feed 10!

By Melissa Locker
Published on November 18, 2022
Thanksgiving Turkey
Photo:

skynesher/Getty Images

There’s a new reason to be thankful this holiday season—Target is selling a full Thanksgiving feast for just $25. 

Whether you’re headed over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house or celebrating Friendsgiving at home, this meal deal has almost everything a group needs for a full Thanksgiving feast. There’s a 10-pound turkey, which is big enough for a crowd and hopefully will leave plenty of turkey for those all-imporant leftovers. Of course, at the bargain price of just 99 cents a pound, if you really want to ensure leftovers, you could pick up two.

Thanksgiving isn’t all about the bird, though, so there are plenty of sides, too. You’ll find Stove Top Stuffing Mix, a bag of Russet potatoes for mashing or roasting, and a jar of Heinz Home Style Roasted Turkey Gravy to heat-and-serve with the meal. To round out the feast, there is a bag of frozen whole kernel yellow corn, jellied cranberry sauce, and wheat dinner rolls. All that for just $25! While you’ll have to provide your own green bean casserole and, of course, a holiday dessert or two, those are easily suggested when a guest asks what they can bring.

If you’ve already purchased your Turkey Day feast, don’t worry. This festive feast will be available for Christmas and even New Year’s Eve, as it will be stocked from now until December 31. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
turkey dinner with stuffing
How Turkey And Stuffing Can Make You Sick
Butter-Basted Turkey
3 Ways To Cook A Turkey—And How To Decide Which Is Right For Your Holiday Meal
Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham
20 Tailgating Essentials For Every Football Fan
mashed potatoes in oval pan
Can You Freeze Mashed Potatoes?
person holding a pecan pie
How To Travel With Food This Thanksgiving
The Chapel Hart Trio Is Ready For Christmas
For Country Trio Chapel Hart, There's Nothing Like Being Home For Christmas
Group of people eating thanksgiving dinner
Chefs Share Top Tips For A Flawless Thanksgiving
Cornbread Dressing with Kale and Bacon
How To Plan a Successful Friendsgiving Menu
Apple-Bourbon Turkey and Gravy
The Ultimate Thanksgiving Grocery Shopping List
Granny Smith Apple Pie
Delicious Recipes To Add To Your Thanksgiving Menu Before It's Too Late
Classic Sweet Potato Casserole
Our 60 Best Thanksgiving Recipes Of All Time
Thanksgiving turkeys
Here Are the Best Turkeys to Order for Thanksgiving Before They Sell Out
Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole
Count On These Slow Cooker Recipes The Week Of Thanksgiving
leftover gravy
Can You Freeze Gravy?
Herb-Rubbed Smoked Turkey
This Is How Much Turkey To Make Per Person For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Table November Issue Horizontal
How To Introduce A New Dish To Your Southern Family's Thanksgiving