Target Recalling 2.2 Million Scented Candles Over Safety Risk

The retailer has received 19 reports of the candle jar breaking or cracking during use.

Published on August 11, 2023
Target
Photo:

jetcityimage/Getty Images

Drop the match!

Target has issued a nationwide recall of approximately 2.2 million scented candles that pose laceration and burn hazards. 

This recall involves certain Threshold Glass Jar 5.5 ounce 1-wick and 20 ounce 3-wick candles in more than 60 scents including frosted vanilla cupcake, berry lemonade & melon, peony & cherry blossom, blue agave & cactus, and pumpkin spice. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the candle’s jar can crack or break during use. Target has received 19 reports of the candle jar breaking or cracking during use, resulting in one minor injury.

The candles in question were sold at Target stores nationwide and on target.com from February 2020 through July 2023 for between $3 and $12.

The recalled item numbers are printed on the product stickers located on the bottom of the glass jars. You can find the fill list of recalled products here.

Target Threshold Candle Recall
Target Threshold Candle Recall
PHOTO:

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
PHOTO:

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to any Target store for a full refund. You can also contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the candles by mail.

For more information, visit help.target.com/help or call 1-800-440-0680.

