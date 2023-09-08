These $5 Target Halloween Mugs Will Probably Sell Out Before You Finish Reading This

Each year since the fall of 2020, I’ve waited with bated breath for Target’s fall decor to drop, not because I wanted stick-on spiders or leaf motif pillows, but because I’ve had my eye on the retailer’s adorable ghost-shaped mugs. Because they frequently sell out immediately (they’re practically Stanley cup status), I haven’t been able to secure one in store or online for three whole years. Since my own themed purchase is now ordered and sitting comfortably on my kitchen counter, I can finally share the news: the Hide and Eek! Boutique mugs are finally in stock.

These ceramic mugs are available in the shape of the ghost, pumpkin, black cat, mummy, skull, and cauldron, ensuring each shopper will find their preferred Halloween-appropriate shape. These Hide and Eek! Boutique mugs are a simple, sweet, and functional nod to the holiday season—and they’re available for just $5.

Their low price point and seasonal cheer ensure they fit in every household, from the decked-out decorator to the minimalist. Personally, I don’t have the budget or authority to make my shared home look like the Haunted Mansion every year the way I’d love to, so sipping my morning (preferably pumpkin-spice flavored) coffee from my ghost-shaped mug gives me the exact daily kick my autumn lovin’ self requires.

Hyde & Eek! Boutique Stoneware Figural 14.6oz Ghost Mug

Target

Shoppers collect these ceramic beauties year to year, as each season’s version is slightly different. In fact, you’ll often find sold-out editions marked up to high heaven on resale sights, so you’ll want to act quickly if the Halloween mugs delight you. This years’ editions include new favorites of mine. The ghost’s cute smile and mummy’s outstretched hands bring me pure seasonal joy, and I can’t trust these iterations will return next year.

Hyde & Eek! Boutique Stoneware Figural 14.1oz Cat Mug

Target

Each cup is crafted from durable microwave- and dishwasher-safe ceramic, and are compatible with both hot and cold beverages. Perhaps because of their more abstract shape, they do feel slightly smaller in-hand. When I owned my previous Target ghost mug, I had to perch by my pod-based coffee machine to ensure it didn’t overflow, as the coffee gets right to the tippy top. In other words, hold the creamer until you’ve filled the mug to the brim, and take a sip or two first. Each design varies in its capacity, so you’ll want to note the size of each option.

At the ghost mugs’ $5 price point, I went ahead and snagged two additional cups for my roommates, and considered stocking up on other editions—including the pumpkin, black cat, mummy, skull, and cauldron—for future seasons. Check out the rest of the Hyde and Eek! Boutique collection at Target, and buy your own Halloween mug while supplies last.

Hyde & Eek! Boutique Stoneware Figural 14.9oz Cauldron Mug

Target

Hyde & Eek! 12oz Skull Mug

Target

Hyde & Eek! Boutique Stoneware Figural 14.4oz Pumpkin Mug