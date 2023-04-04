Tanya Tucker To Be Inducted Into Country Music Hall Of Fame

More than five decades after she burst onto the country music scene as a precocious 13 year old, Tanya Tucker is finally being honored by the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The Country Music Association announced the 2023 inductees on Monday in Nashville, Tennessee. Tucker is set to be inducted alongside fellow Grammy-winner Patty Loveless and country songwriter Bob McDill.

Country Music Hall of Fame member Vince Gill hosted the press conference to announce the news, which was also streamed live on CMA’s YouTube channel (below).

“I figured I’d get it when I was dead or something,” Tucker, 64, told The Associated Press on Monday. “And I kinda quit thinking about it, or wanting it.”

McDill will be inducted in the “Songwriter” category, which is awarded every third year in rotation with “Recording and/or Touring Musician” and “Non-Performer” categories. Loveless will be inducted in the “Modern Era Artist” category and Tucker will be inducted in the “Veterans Era Artist” category.

“I'm more than proud to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame,” Tucker said in a statement. “It was wonderful to have all three of my kids beside me when I got the news. The only way it could’ve been any better is if my parents Beau and Juanita Tucker could have been there too. They are the reason and the root of all my success in music. And the fans—they are everything! When I walk in that Hall they will all be with me."

Tucker, Loveless, and McDill will be formally inducted during a ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in the CMA Theater this fall.

“Each of our three new inductees has left a deep and distinctive stamp on our genre,” Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, said in a news release. “Tanya Tucker, originally from Texas, is a force of nature who has been blazing her way into our hearts since she was a teenager. Patty Loveless, who hails from the coal-mining hills of Kentucky, sings with mountain soul and makes music that blends tradition with invention. And Bob McDill from East Texas has written some of the most enduring and artful songs in our genre. They have all profoundly shaped our music, and we are honored and delighted that their achievements will now forever be enshrined in the Country Music Hall of Fame.”

Congrats, y’all!