100-Year-Old Holocaust Survivor From Florida Throws First Pitch For Tampa Bay Rays

Helen Kahan had never thrown a baseball when she learned she would be throwing the ceremonial pitch.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on May 10, 2023
Helen Kahan
Photo:

Tampa Bay Rays

Holocaust survivor Helen Kahan celebrated her 100th birthday by throwing out the first pitch for the Tampa Bay Rays last week. The centenarian took the mound at Tropicana Field before the hometown team faced off against the New York Yankees on Friday evening.

Kahan was given the honor to mark a partnership between the Rays and The Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg, where she has volunteered for years. 

As she prepared to throw a baseball for the first time in her life at 100 years old, Kahan told ABC Action News that she feels great. 

"First of all, I'm alive and I'm here," she said.

Born in Romania in 1923, Kahan was 21 years old when she and her entire family were taken to the Auschwitz concentration camp during World War II. She was transferred to Bergen-Belsen, then Lippstadt before being sent on a death march. Kahan escaped the Nazis in Oschatz, Germany, where she was liberated by Soviet forces. She spent the following year in various hospitals and nursing homes before making her way back to Romania in the hopes of reuniting with her family. Sadly, her parents and most of her family members were killed. 

"I lost a lot of people that were my relatives, including my parents. My sisters, brothers, uncles, grandfathers, everybody was killed in the Holocaust," Kahan told ABC Action News.

Kahan later married and emigrated to the United States with her husband and two children in 1967. She has lived in Seminole since 1986 and has more than a dozen grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many of them traveled across the country to be present at Tropicana Field on Friday.

Kahan told Spectrum News that she practiced her pitch before her big league debut.

“The more I do, I practice here, the more I’m better,” she said. “I’m not so old. I did not have time to do it (throw a pitch), but now I’m doing it. And they’re very good players. And I love them."

Kahan acknowledged that her story is sad, but it is also one of perseverance and hope. 

“My secret to living long? “My God,” she told Spectrum News. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Ben & Erin Napier Southern Living Feature Image
Erin And Ben Napier Share Their Dream Home In The Mississippi Countryside
Fairhope Alabama
Fairhope, Alabama: The Beauty On The Bay
Christina Cuningham of the Beaufort Linen Co. in North Carolina
Why Southerners Love Beaufort, North Carolina
Joan and John Hackenberg Home in Mount Pleasant, SC Designed by Daughter Jenny Keenan
Designer Jenny Keenan Perfectly Blends Old With New In Her Parents' Forever Home
Edna Lewis
A Loving Tribute To A True Southern Food Legend
Maison Studio WaterColor, FL Neutral Kitchen with Shiplap Wall Backsplash
90 Beautiful Kitchen Ideas To Help You Plan Your Dream Space
Blue Exterior Homewood Cottage
49 Charming Exteriors We'd Love To Come Home To
Emily Copus of Carolina Flowers farm on her truck bed
This Appalachian Flower Farmer is Regrowing Her Family's History
Christmas At Castle Hart Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend
It's Here! Hallmark Announces Full Holiday Movie Schedule
The Christmas House Group Photo
Hallmark's 2021 Countdown to Christmas Schedule is Here!
Elvis Wedding tout image
The Most Iconic Wedding Dresses of All Time
Fishermen on the water
Explore the Chesapeake Region's Charming Oyster Culture
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon's Southern Charm
Home Team BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina
The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints
Luc Mire Braves
17-Year-Old Cancer Patient Throws First Pitch For Atlanta Braves
Alexander Smith, Latria Graham, Adrian Miller, Adrienne Cheatham, Alejandro Bolar, and Carla Hall
Learning To Love Soul Food