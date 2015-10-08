How To Keep Food Cold at a Tailgate

We've all been there: you're at a tailgate and someone serves you, say, a macaroni salad. Never mind that it isn't as good as yours, the problem is that it's been sitting in a car for the drive into town, through the setting up of the chairs, the lighting of the grill, and the first few beers. How safe is it to eat? Here at SL, we're dedicated to making your tailgate season run smoothly, so we've got a few tips for keeping your cold food cold so all you need to focus on is having a good time.