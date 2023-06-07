Free Breakfast Crunchwraps! Taco Bell Is Rewarding Members Every Tuesday In June

Get ‘em while they’re hot.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on June 7, 2023
If you can tumble out of bed, stumble to the kitchen, and pour yourself a cup of ambition before 11 a.m. on Tuesdays in June, you can reward yourself with a free Breakfast Crunchwrap from Taco Bell.

The new promotion was just announced with a pop-up in the popular fast food chain’s loyalty app: “Reward Your A.M.: Taco Bell Rewards Members can get a free Breakfast Crunchwrap every Tuesday in June from Open–11 a.m.” Free Crunchwraps, folks! They can never replace your morning cheese grits, of course, but we think they make a hearty substitute in a pinch. The deal is valid at participating Taco Bell locations until 11 a.m. local time, redeemable only through the app while supplies last.

Taco Tuesday fans can choose between sausage and bacon in their Breakfast Crunchwraps, a dish that puts a sunrise spin on one of Taco Bell’s best-selling items. The “hexagonal, handheld breakfast,” as Taco Bell describes it, includes fluffy scrambled eggs, meat of your choice, shredded cheese, and a full hashbrown (the “crunch”) wrapped in a warm flour tortilla with creamy jalapeño sauce.

It’s easy to take advantage of this free Breakfast Crunchwrap perk in June if you’re not already a loyalty rewards member—simply visit tacobell.com/rewards or download the Taco Bell app to sign up. With each eligible purchase, you’ll earn points toward free items, whether you’re a diehard Baja Blast fan or enjoy some late-night Cinnamon Twists. (You’ll even get a Welcome Reward just for joining!)

When you go to order, take note that the California Breakfast Crunchwrap—a spin on the Bacon Crunchwrap jazzed up with tomatoes and guacamole—is not included in the promotion. Through June 14, however, you can snag this pricier crunchwrap when you spend $15 on your first Taco Bell delivery order with DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates, or Grubhub (here’s the official scoop on freebies).

Wake up and live más, y’all!

