16 Goofy, Sweet and So-Chip-and-Jo Moments We're Going to Miss Now that Fixer Upper Is Ending

Although the couple is grateful for their tenure on HGTV, Chip and Joanna are looking forward to focusing on their family. “Our beautiful children are growing up so quickly,” Joanna said in a video on their website. “I think the idea that we get to kind of step back and get a fresh vision, get some rest, but also just hunker down with our kiddos.”But Chip promised this won’t be the least we’ll see of the famous fixer uppers. “We believe in our hearts that we’re going to see you again right around the corner,” he added.