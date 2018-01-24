This Is the Hair Accessory Trend You’ll Be Seeing Everywhere in 2018

By Katie Holdefehr
Credit: Free People
Decorative hair ribbons are the "it" hair accessory of 2018—here are five affordable favorites.
Pleated Velvet Bow Pony Holder

Credit: Anthropologie

It just doesn't get more luxe than a dramatic red velvet bow. Loop this one through a ponytail to make your work look instantly glam for date night.

To buy: $18; anthropologie.com.

Bow Hair Scrunchie

Credit: Free People

Looking for a hair bow that's office-appropriate? Opt for a smaller velvet bow that wraps around your ponytail, like this one from Free People, which comes in five different color options.

To buy: $6;freepeople.com.

Rose Mauve Velvet Hair Ribbon

Credit: lovelyinline.etsy.com

The on-trend rose hue flatters any color hair, while the smaller bow on this option will never look over-the-top.

To buy: $15; lovelyinline.etsy.com.

Silk Bow Barrette

Credit: Free People

For an accessory with real wow factor, choose a loopy satin bow. Luckily, this one is a barrette, so you can easily clip it into any part of your hairstyle.

To buy: $18; freepeople.com.

