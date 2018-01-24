This Is the Hair Accessory Trend You’ll Be Seeing Everywhere in 2018
silk bow barrette in lavender
Credit: Free People
Decorative hair ribbons are the "it" hair accessory of 2018—here are five affordable favorites.
Pleated Velvet Bow Pony Holder
Credit: Anthropologie
It just doesn't get more luxe than a dramatic red velvet bow. Loop this one through a ponytail to make your work look instantly glam for date night.
To buy: $18; anthropologie.com.
Bow Hair Scrunchie
Credit: Free People
Looking for a hair bow that's office-appropriate? Opt for a smaller velvet bow that wraps around your ponytail, like this one from Free People, which comes in five different color options.
To buy: $6;freepeople.com.
Rose Mauve Velvet Hair Ribbon
Credit: lovelyinline.etsy.com
The on-trend rose hue flatters any color hair, while the smaller bow on this option will never look over-the-top.
To buy: $15; lovelyinline.etsy.com.
Silk Bow Barrette
Credit: Free People
For an accessory with real wow factor, choose a loopy satin bow. Luckily, this one is a barrette, so you can easily clip it into any part of your hairstyle.
To buy: $18; freepeople.com.