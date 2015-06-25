Get Your Glaze On: Wisham's Jellies
I'm one of those kind of guys who likes to have his steak . . . and eat it too! So, as an author who caters to the man's-man when writing up recipes, I'm always trying to keep things as simple as possible for you gents (and of course you beautiful belles). The way I see it - simple recipes are a win-win - they encourage more folks to get into the kitchen to cook and share food (my goal) - and, it also yields some tasty and delectable eats to boot!
I suppose the greatest joy I receive is when others reach out to let me know that they had success with one of my recipes. I find even more excitement when folks begin to 'think outside the box' - making one of my simple, foolproof recipes one of their own.
Such is the case with my buddy, and good-ole South GA gentleman Eric Wisham - creator of Wisham's Jellies. Eric founded his company the way we entrepreneurs always do - to solve a problem. After a heck of an excess pepper crop, he began creatively incorporating his peppers into his own version of the Southern classic pepper jelly. After hustling the jellies online and at local markets, Eric has since opened a storefront in Tifton, GA, expanded to select WholeFoods, as well as cross state lines to spread the good bite and ooze of pepper jelly throughout our fair South. The jellies are my go-to punch when I want to add a kick of flavor to grilled meats, the base of a vinaigrette, or even as a spicy kick to a summer cocktail.
Speaking of grilling and steaks and recipes - Eric let me in on a little secret . . . adding a bit of his Blazing Blueberry Pepper Jelly as a glaze to my Grilled Flank Steak + Coca Cola Marinade from my new book A Southern Gentleman's Kitchen.
The result? Well . . . I'm having my steak, and eating it too!
Grilled Flank Steak with Coca-Cola® Marinade *adapted from A Southern Gentleman's Kitchen
1 (12-oz.) can Coca-Cola® or other cola soft drink 2 Tbsp. soy sauce 1 Tbsp. honey 1 Tbsp. yellow mustard 1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper 2 Tbsp. chopped green onions 2 lb. flank steak ½ tsp. kosher salt *Blazing Blueberry Pepper Jelly
1) Combine first 5 ingredients in a small saucepan. Cook over medium high heat 20 minutes or until reduced to 1 cup. Cool completely (about 30 minutes). Stir in green onions. Reserve ¼ cup marinade; cover and chill. Pour remaining ¾ cup marinade into a large zip-top plastic freezer bag; add flank steak, turning to coat. Seal bag, and chill 8 hours. Remove from refrigerator, and let stand at room temperature 30 minutes. Remove reserved ¼ cup marinade from refrigerator, and let stand at room temperature. 2) Meanwhile, preheat grill to 400°-450° (high). Remove steak from marinade, shaking off excess marinade; discard marinade. Sprinkle with salt. Grill steak 4-5 minutes on each side or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest portion of steak registers 135° (medium-rare). *Prior to removing from grill, add a generous portion of pepper jelly to steak. 3) Transfer steak to a cutting board; cover loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 5 minutes. Cut steak diagonally across the grain into ¼-inch slices. Serve with reserved ¼ cup marinade.