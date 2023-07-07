"Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" Star Janet Hubert Joins Cast Of "Sweet Magnolias" Season Three

Viewers can add one more thing to their lists of things to look forward to when Sweet Magnolias returns to Netflix later this month: a guest role for 90s sitcom star Janet Hubert.

Netflix confirmed this week that Hubert, of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air fame, will play Helen’s mother, Bev Decatur, in season three of Sweet Magnolias.

“In a moment of crisis, Helen (Heather Headley) goes to Tampa to visit her mother, needing Bev’s unique blend of humor, compassion, and tough love,” the streamer hinted.

Courtesy Of Netflix

Best known for playing Vivian Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Hubert most recently starred in Netflix’s The Perfect Find. Her film credits include Single Black Female, Christmas Belles, No Letting Go, and Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story. The Juilliard graduate also has numerous television credits, including Love Life, Pose, New Amsterdam, General Hospital, and more.

News of Hubert’s involvement comes one week after Netflix dropped the first trailer for Sweet Magnolias’ highly anticipated third season, which revealed plenty more drama, romance, surprises, and friendship to come.

“Following the brawl at Sullivan's, Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal and works to clear her own emotional path,” the season’s official longline teases. “Helen faces difficult decisions about the men in her life. And Dana Sue searches for a way to use Miss Frances' check to help the community, without upending her family. The identity of the tire slasher sends shockwaves through Serenity, the recall causes unexpected consequences, and there are romantic surprises in every generation.”

“Throughout the season, the ladies tackle these problems—and all the complications they cause—with their trademark warmth, humor, and devotion to each other and those they love. And margaritas.”

Season three of Sweet Magnolias hits Netflix on July 20, 2023.

