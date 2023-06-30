The First Trailer For Season Three Of "Sweet Magnolias" Is Here!

Get ready to pour one out with the ladies of Serenity.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Updated on June 30, 2023
JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie
Photo:

Courtesy of Netflix

Hold onto your margaritas y’all… the official trailer for season three of Sweet Magnolias is here!

The first look at the show’s highly anticipated third season reveals plenty more drama, romance, surprises, and friendship to come. Someone trashed the kitchen at Sullivan's? And is that a wedding reception we see at the end? What will Maddie do about Cal?

There’s only one way to find out…

“Following the brawl at Sullivan's, Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal and works to clear her own emotional path,” the official longline teases. “Helen faces difficult decisions about the men in her life. And Dana Sue searches for a way to use Miss Frances' check to help the community, without upending her family. The identity of the tire slasher sends shockwaves through Serenity, the recall causes unexpected consequences, and there are romantic surprises in every generation.” 

“Throughout the season, the ladies tackle these problems—and all the complications they cause—with their trademark warmth, humor, and devotion to each other and those they love. And margaritas.”

If you’re new here, Sweet Magnolias is based on the books of the same name by Sherryl Woods. Set in the fictional South Carolina town of Serenity, the soapy drama centers around three best friends, Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) as they navigate life, love, and business in their charming small town with a little help from a long-standing margarita night.

Both seasons were primarily shot in the real-world town of Covington, Georgia, located less than an hour east of Atlanta.

Mark your calendars: season three of Sweet Magnolias hits Netflix on July 20, 2023.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Sweet Magnolias season 3
"Sweet Magnolias" Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed!
Sweet Magnolias Season 2
Pour It Out: The First Trailer for Season Two of 'Sweet Magnolias' Is Here
Sweet Magnolias Maddie
61 'Sweet Magnolias' Quotes From Seasons 1 And 2
Sweet Magnolias
Filming Has Begun on Season 3 of 'Sweet Magnolias' !
Sweet Magnolias
'Sweet Magnolias' Has Been Renewed for a Third Season
Sweet Magnolias Netflix
Season 2 of 'Sweet Magnolias' is Officially Happening!
Sweet Magnolias
Sweet Magnolias Is a New Netflix Series Set in the South
Joanna Garcia Swisher
It’s Happening! JoAnna Garcia Swisher Is Back in Georgia To Film Season 2 of 'Sweet Magnolias'
SWEET MAGNOLIAS
Get Your Margaritas Ready! 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2 Has a Premiere Date
Sweet Magnolias
JoAnna Garcia Swisher on Sweet Magnolias' Runaway Success: "It's Been a Very Bright Spot"
Sweet Magnolias Season 2
Season 2 of 'Sweet Magnolias' Full of "Unexpected Twists, Turns, and Repercussions"
Sweet Magnolias Maddie
JoAnna Garcia Swisher Shares the Plot Turn She Hopes for in Season 2 of Sweet Magnolias
SWEET MAGNOLIAS Maddie and Cal
If You're Hoping for More of Maddie and Cal's Romance in Season Two of' Sweet Magnolias', Read On
Sweet Magnolias Maddie
Sweet Magnolias Was Filmed in These Georgia Towns
Sweet Magnolias Maddie
JoAnna Garcia Swisher Shares Her Thoughts on Season Two of 'Sweet Magnolias'
Sweet Magnolias Netflix
Learn to Cook Like Dana Sue With The Sweet Magnolias Cookbook