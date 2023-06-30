The First Trailer For Season Three Of "Sweet Magnolias" Is Here!

Hold onto your margaritas y’all… the official trailer for season three of Sweet Magnolias is here!

The first look at the show’s highly anticipated third season reveals plenty more drama, romance, surprises, and friendship to come. Someone trashed the kitchen at Sullivan's? And is that a wedding reception we see at the end? What will Maddie do about Cal?

There’s only one way to find out…

“Following the brawl at Sullivan's, Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal and works to clear her own emotional path,” the official longline teases. “Helen faces difficult decisions about the men in her life. And Dana Sue searches for a way to use Miss Frances' check to help the community, without upending her family. The identity of the tire slasher sends shockwaves through Serenity, the recall causes unexpected consequences, and there are romantic surprises in every generation.”

“Throughout the season, the ladies tackle these problems—and all the complications they cause—with their trademark warmth, humor, and devotion to each other and those they love. And margaritas.”

If you’re new here, Sweet Magnolias is based on the books of the same name by Sherryl Woods. Set in the fictional South Carolina town of Serenity, the soapy drama centers around three best friends, Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) as they navigate life, love, and business in their charming small town with a little help from a long-standing margarita night.

Both seasons were primarily shot in the real-world town of Covington, Georgia, located less than an hour east of Atlanta.

Mark your calendars: season three of Sweet Magnolias hits Netflix on July 20, 2023.

