"Sweet Magnolias" Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed!

Netflix is finally spilling the tea.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on May 25, 2023

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s the news we’ve all been waiting for. Today, Netflix officially confirmed that season three of Sweet Magnolias will premiere on (drumroll please) … Thursday, July 20!

The news of a summer premiere date—which comes just over a year after Netflix announced that the popular series would return for a third season—fits with JoAnna Garcia Swisher’s hint from a few months ago that “the air will definitely be warm” when the show returns. 

Sweet Magnolias season 3

Courtesy Of Netflix

The latest installment of the soapy hit will consist of 10 one-hour episodes. Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Chris Klein, Jamie Lynn Spears, Justin Bruening, and more of your favorite Serenity locals are all slated to return. 

Sweet magnolias season 3

Courtesy of Netflix

The show, which is based on the books of the same name by Sherryl Woods, is a tale of friendship, family, and romance set in the fictional South Carolina town of Serenity. The feel-good series centers around three best friends, Maddie (Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Elliott), and Helen (Headley) as they navigate life, love, and business in their charming small town with a little help from a long-standing margarita night.

Sweet Magnolias

Courtesy Of Netflix

According to Netflix, season three promises plenty of drama and romance for our favorite besties.

“Following the brawl at Sullivan's, Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal and works to clear her own emotional path,” a news release teases. “Helen faces difficult decisions about the men in her life. And Dana Sue searches for a way to use Miss Frances' check to help the community, without upending her family. The identity of the tire slasher sends shockwaves through Serenity, the recall causes unexpected consequences, and there are romantic surprises in every generation.” 

“Throughout the season, the ladies tackle these problems—and all the complications they cause—with their trademark warmth, humor, and devotion to each other and those they love. And margaritas.”

This is going to be good, y’all!

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Virgin River Season 2
'Virgin River' Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed!
Sweet Magnolias Maddie
The Best Quotes from 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 1 and 2'—' Because We're Already Counting Down Until Season 3
Sweet Magnolias
Sweet Magnolias Is a New Netflix Series Set in the South
Sweet Magnolias
'Sweet Magnolias' Has Been Renewed for a Third Season
Sweet Magnolias
Filming Has Begun on Season 3 of 'Sweet Magnolias' !
SWEET MAGNOLIAS
Get Your Margaritas Ready! 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2 Has a Premiere Date
Sweet Magnolias Netflix
Season 2 of 'Sweet Magnolias' is Officially Happening!
Sweet Magnolias Season 2
Pour It Out: The First Trailer for Season Two of 'Sweet Magnolias' Is Here
Sweet Magnolias Season 2
Season 2 of 'Sweet Magnolias' Full of "Unexpected Twists, Turns, and Repercussions"
SWEET MAGNOLIAS Maddie and Cal
If You're Hoping for More of Maddie and Cal's Romance in Season Two of' Sweet Magnolias', Read On
Joanna Garcia Swisher
It’s Happening! JoAnna Garcia Swisher Is Back in Georgia To Film Season 2 of 'Sweet Magnolias'
Sweet Magnolias Maddie
JoAnna Garcia Swisher Shares the Plot Turn She Hopes for in Season 2 of Sweet Magnolias
Sweet Magnolias
JoAnna Garcia Swisher on Sweet Magnolias' Runaway Success: "It's Been a Very Bright Spot"
Sweet Magnolias Maddie
JoAnna Garcia Swisher Shares Her Thoughts on Season Two of 'Sweet Magnolias'
Sweet Magnolias Netflix
'Sweet Magnolias' Author Sherryl Woods Has Some Big Hopes for the Future of the Netflix Series
Hallmark Channel's Chesapeake Shores Is Back
'Sweet Magnolias' Author Sherryl Woods Also Wrote the Books Behind Your Favorite Hallmark Series