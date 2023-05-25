"Sweet Magnolias" Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed!

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s the news we’ve all been waiting for. Today, Netflix officially confirmed that season three of Sweet Magnolias will premiere on (drumroll please) … Thursday, July 20!

The news of a summer premiere date—which comes just over a year after Netflix announced that the popular series would return for a third season—fits with JoAnna Garcia Swisher’s hint from a few months ago that “the air will definitely be warm” when the show returns.

The latest installment of the soapy hit will consist of 10 one-hour episodes. Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Chris Klein, Jamie Lynn Spears, Justin Bruening, and more of your favorite Serenity locals are all slated to return.

The show, which is based on the books of the same name by Sherryl Woods, is a tale of friendship, family, and romance set in the fictional South Carolina town of Serenity. The feel-good series centers around three best friends, Maddie (Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Elliott), and Helen (Headley) as they navigate life, love, and business in their charming small town with a little help from a long-standing margarita night.

According to Netflix, season three promises plenty of drama and romance for our favorite besties.

“Following the brawl at Sullivan's, Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal and works to clear her own emotional path,” a news release teases. “Helen faces difficult decisions about the men in her life. And Dana Sue searches for a way to use Miss Frances' check to help the community, without upending her family. The identity of the tire slasher sends shockwaves through Serenity, the recall causes unexpected consequences, and there are romantic surprises in every generation.”

“Throughout the season, the ladies tackle these problems—and all the complications they cause—with their trademark warmth, humor, and devotion to each other and those they love. And margaritas.”

This is going to be good, y’all!

