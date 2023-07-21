The Reason A "Sweet Magnolias" Character Was Recast For Season 3

There's a new face in town this season.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on July 21, 2023
SWEET MAGNOLIAS
Bianca Berry Tarantino as Katie Townsend and Chris Klein as Bill Townsend. Photo:

ELIZA MORSE/NETFLIX

The third season of Sweet Magnolias premiered on Netflix just yesterday, but we know many of you are already a few episodes into the feel-good hit. 

Those who have tuned in have likely noticed that one of the characters looks different. Your eyes do not deceive you. Maddie and Bill’s daughter has been recast.

Bianca Berry Tarantino, the young actress who played Katie Townsend in seasons one and two, reportedly departed the series due to a scheduling conflict. According to Deadline, Tarantino is starring alongside Natalie Portman in Lady in the Lake, the upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries based on the Laura Lippman novel, set to debut later this year. 

It was announced in June that 10-year-old Ella Grace Helton had stepped in to fill the role of Katie on Sweet Magnolias. Helton's acting credits include Hubie Halloween, Chosen Family, and United We Fall.

Ella Grace Helton as Katie Townsend Sweet Magnolias
Ella Grace Helton as Katie Townsend.

Courtesy of Netflix

If you’re new here, Sweet Magnolias is based on the books of the same name by Sherryl Woods. Set in the fictional South Carolina town of Serenity, the soapy drama centers around three best friends, Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) as they navigate life, love, and business in their charming small town with a little help from a long-standing margarita night.

Season three of the series finds the residents of Serenity grappling with more drama, romance, surprises, and hopefully, the resolution of a few cliffhangers.

Season three of Sweet Magnolias is now streaming on Netflix. 

